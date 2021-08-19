checkAd

HomeStreet Bank President & CEO, Mark Mason, Rings Nasdaq Opening Bell in Honor of 100 Year Milestone

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.08.2021, 03:21  |  20   |   |   

HomeStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq:HMST), the parent company of HomeStreet Bank, reaches its 100 year anniversary today, August 18, joining a select club only a small percentage of companies can claim membership in. To honor this momentous occasion President, CEO and Chairman, Mark Mason, rang the Nasdaq opening bell on Monday, August 9.

“We are proud to have received many well wishes on this milestone and appreciation for our service from government and business leaders, customers, community service partners, banking associations, and local and national regulators,” said Mason. “All have recognized our ‘community first’ approach to banking,” he added.

The State of Washington has issued the Century Corporation certificate acknowledging the incorporation on the same date back in 1921. In the letter recognizing this achievement, Kim Wyman, Secretary of State, writes: “While I do not know the individual circumstances of your particular group, incorporations were at that time either delivered by horseback, steam wheeler or train. Because few owned cars, and the roads outside of Olympia were virtually impassable, incorporating a business was quite an adventure. Of the nearly 2900 incorporations filed in 1921, only 33 exist today and you are part of that small group.”

“This accomplishment would not be possible without our great customers and outstanding employees who provide exceptional customer service and donate significant personal time to community service,” Mason said in his closing remarks. “I am incredibly grateful to all our employees and managers through these last 100 years who helped the company develop the culture that has made us successful,” he added.

Visit our centennial website located at 100.homestreet.com for more information, including a historic timeline as well as stories from the past and present.

About HomeStreet, Inc.

HomeStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: HMST) (the “Company”) is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, serving consumers and businesses in the Western United States and Hawaii through its various operating subsidiaries. The Company’s primary business is community banking, including: commercial real estate lending, commercial lending, residential construction lending, single family residential lending, retail banking, private banking, and insurance services. Its principal subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. Certain information about our business can be found on our bank website, located at http://www.homestreet.com and our investor relations website, located at http://ir.homestreet.com.

HomeStreet Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HomeStreet Bank President & CEO, Mark Mason, Rings Nasdaq Opening Bell in Honor of 100 Year Milestone HomeStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq:HMST), the parent company of HomeStreet Bank, reaches its 100 year anniversary today, August 18, joining a select club only a small percentage of companies can claim membership in. To honor this momentous occasion President, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novacyt S.A.:  Half Year Update
Upstart Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of $575,000,000 of 0.25% Convertible Senior ...
Wells Fargo Delivers Mentorship for 500 Women-Owned Businesses; Announces Grants to Over 90 ...
Maxar Appoints Colleen Campbell as Chief Marketing Officer
BevCanna Announces Product Listings and Purchase Orders from Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission
Cantaloupe, Inc. Survey Finds Usage of Unattended Retail Grew During Pandemic, Fueled Mostly by ...
DJ Valentino Khan to Perform at SummerSlam
Howmet Aerospace Announces $1.5 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization, Proposed Debt Offering, and ...
ALLETE, Inc and Triniti Consulting Successfully Deploy Oracle Utilities Customer to Meter
Deutsche Telekom Offers Universal Electronics’ Apple TV Remote Control with its Apple TV 4K ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Cresco Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.07.21HomeStreet Announces a $15 Million Expansion of Our Share Repurchase Program and Common Stock Dividend of $0.25 Per Share
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21HomeStreet Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21Miss HomeStreet Hydroplane Comes in Third at the 2021 HAPO Columbia Cup
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21HomeStreet Reaches 100 Year Milestone
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten