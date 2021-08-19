HomeStreet Bank President & CEO, Mark Mason, Rings Nasdaq Opening Bell in Honor of 100 Year Milestone

“We are proud to have received many well wishes on this milestone and appreciation for our service from government and business leaders, customers, community service partners, banking associations, and local and national regulators,” said Mason. “All have recognized our ‘community first’ approach to banking,” he added.

HomeStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq:HMST), the parent company of HomeStreet Bank, reaches its 100 year anniversary today, August 18, joining a select club only a small percentage of companies can claim membership in. To honor this momentous occasion President, CEO and Chairman, Mark Mason, rang the Nasdaq opening bell on Monday, August 9.

The State of Washington has issued the Century Corporation certificate acknowledging the incorporation on the same date back in 1921. In the letter recognizing this achievement, Kim Wyman, Secretary of State, writes: “While I do not know the individual circumstances of your particular group, incorporations were at that time either delivered by horseback, steam wheeler or train. Because few owned cars, and the roads outside of Olympia were virtually impassable, incorporating a business was quite an adventure. Of the nearly 2900 incorporations filed in 1921, only 33 exist today and you are part of that small group.”

“This accomplishment would not be possible without our great customers and outstanding employees who provide exceptional customer service and donate significant personal time to community service,” Mason said in his closing remarks. “I am incredibly grateful to all our employees and managers through these last 100 years who helped the company develop the culture that has made us successful,” he added.

