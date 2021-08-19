checkAd

NexgenRx Announces Financial Results for Q2 2021 With Continued Growth in Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA

Autor: Accesswire
19.08.2021, 03:35  |   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / NEXGENRX INC. (TSXV:NXG) ("NexgenRx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its interim financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, which continue to build upon the Company's positive …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / NEXGENRX INC. (TSXV:NXG) ("NexgenRx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its interim financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, which continue to build upon the Company's positive 2020 year-end and Q1 2021 results. Despite the continued lockdowns due to COVID-19 throughout the second quarter, the Company's Q2 revenue was $2,761,544, an increase of $356,305 (14.8%) compared to the same period in 2020. Gross profit for Q1 2021 was $2,223,737, an increase of $97,440 compared to Q1 2020. The Company's net income for the quarter was $380,106, a drop of $98,998 over Q2 2020, mainly due to substantial investments made in the Company's technology platform. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $867,215, representing an increase of $88,357 or 11.3% over same period in the prior year.

Despite the uncertainties of COVID-19, the Company is in a stronger position today than it was one year ago. The Company has continued to generate increased positive EBITDA and free cash flow, operated effectively and safely through the pandemic, paid down all outstanding debt, lowered costs, and finished the quarter with continued increases in sales. The Company is well positioned for continued growth during the balance 2021.

One of the Company's greatest strengths is its efficient low-cost structure. The Company has emphasized keeping its costs low, plus looking for further cost-reduction opportunities, and these efforts have shown their value in the Company's ability to generate increasing EBITDA and additional shareholder value.

The effective cost containment measures continued in Q2 2021, despite being in the second stage of re-opening. Total operating expense was $195,438, or 11.7% higher compared to the same period of the prior year, attributed to a return to full compensation levels this year, as well as the amortization of intangible assets, which started in October 2020 when the Company completed its major .NET re-write of NexSYS, the Company's core software application.

Product Development
The final step in the .NET re-write of the Company's claims adjudication platform will be the implementation with one of the Company's major Software as a Service (SaaS) clients set for Q3. In addition, the Company continues to rapidly enroll more targeted healthcare providers to submit claims via the Company's proprietary secure web-portal, theclaimsXchange.com. Other exciting development projects have continued during the year, with the goal of continued innovation providing leading-edge technology solutions for the Company's customers, plan sponsors and their members.

Seite 1 von 3
NexgenRx Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NexgenRx Announces Financial Results for Q2 2021 With Continued Growth in Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / NEXGENRX INC. (TSXV:NXG) ("NexgenRx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its interim financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, which continue to build upon the Company's positive …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry
Chinese App Companies have 3 Killer Advantages to Overtake US on the Charts
EHT to Resume Trading on August 19
Falcon Acquires Ground Along the Baie Verte Brompton Line, Contiguous with Marvel Discovery, ...
Baristas "Thai Dah" Signs Superstar Front Montgomery as Spokesperson for the National Virtual Thai ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Approval of Application of Management Cease Trade ...
Diversified Energy Company Announces Enlarged Credit Facility Borrowing Base
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Signs Joint Venture to Host Nationwide Solar Educational Events
Magna Terra Agrees to Sell Minority Interest in Verneuil Project to SOQUEM as the Company Continues ...
PPK Investment Group, Inc. and MJ Harvest, Inc. Execute Non-Binding Term Sheet to Acquire Up to 10% ...
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Management Update
Sativa Wellness Group Announces First Quarterly Profit in Filing Q2 2021 Half Year Financial ...
ZincX Resources Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Market
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry
Inc. 5000 Names WeShield, an Optec International Subsidiary, as the 53rd Fastest-Growing Company in ...
HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status ...
Gratomic Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 100% Interest in Brazilian Graphite Exploration Project
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Agreement with Global Value Investment Corp.
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units