NexgenRx Announces Financial Results for Q2 2021 With Continued Growth in Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / NEXGENRX INC. (TSXV:NXG) ("NexgenRx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its interim financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, which continue to build upon the Company's positive …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / NEXGENRX INC. (TSXV:NXG) ("NexgenRx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its interim financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, which continue to build upon the Company's positive …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / NEXGENRX INC. (TSXV:NXG) ("NexgenRx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its interim financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, which continue to build upon the Company's positive 2020 year-end and Q1 2021 results. Despite the continued lockdowns due to COVID-19 throughout the second quarter, the Company's Q2 revenue was $2,761,544, an increase of $356,305 (14.8%) compared to the same period in 2020. Gross profit for Q1 2021 was $2,223,737, an increase of $97,440 compared to Q1 2020. The Company's net income for the quarter was $380,106, a drop of $98,998 over Q2 2020, mainly due to substantial investments made in the Company's technology platform. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $867,215, representing an increase of $88,357 or 11.3% over same period in the prior year. Despite the uncertainties of COVID-19, the Company is in a stronger position today than it was one year ago. The Company has continued to generate increased positive EBITDA and free cash flow, operated effectively and safely through the pandemic, paid down all outstanding debt, lowered costs, and finished the quarter with continued increases in sales. The Company is well positioned for continued growth during the balance 2021.