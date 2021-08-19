checkAd

Siegfried H1 Revenue Misses Consensus; Guidance Unchanged

Autor: PLX AI
19.08.2021, 06:22  |  20   |   |   

  • (PLX AI) – Siegfried half year revenue CHF 466.9 million vs. estimate CHF 483 million.
  • half year core EBITDA CHF 80.5 million vs. estimate CHF 87 million
  • half year core EBITDA margin 17.3%
  • half year core net income CHF 32.6 million
  • Confirms outlook for 2021 and continues to expect net annual sales well above one billion Swiss francs
  • Says profitability will continue to increase towards the target range of a core EBITDA margin of around 20%
Wertpapier


