Siegfried H1 Revenue Misses Consensus; Guidance Unchanged
- (PLX AI) – Siegfried half year revenue CHF 466.9 million vs. estimate CHF 483 million.
- half year core EBITDA CHF 80.5 million vs. estimate CHF 87 million
- half year core EBITDA margin 17.3%
- half year core net income CHF 32.6 million
- Confirms outlook for 2021 and continues to expect net annual sales well above one billion Swiss francs
- Says profitability will continue to increase towards the target range of a core EBITDA margin of around 20%
