Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (GRYN) Recruits Former Johnson & Johnson Head of Regulatory & Medical Affairs, Italy, as New Chief Scientific Officer

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN) ("Green Hygienics" or the "Company") has appointed Dr. Francesca Serraino Fiory as the Company’s new Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Serraino Fiory will oversee product development, accelerating the Company’s multibrand portfolio, and manage R&D efforts under the Company’s wholly owned biotechnology subsidiary, TruLife Biotech. She will also lead collaborative partnerships with research centers and academic institutions and drive sustainable growth by guiding the Company across the global regulatory landscape.

After obtaining her master’s degree in Industrial Chemistry from the University of Rome, La Sapienza and a Ph.D. in Material Engineering from the University of Rome, Tor Vergata, Dr. Serraino Fiory began her career in the pharmaceutical industry. Starting in Regulatory and Medical Affairs at Pfizer, she then took on the role of head of Regulatory and Medical Affairs at Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health Care, Italy. Perrigo Pharma then recruited her to serve as Regulatory, Quality and Medical Affairs director. In this role, Dr. Serraino Fiory oversaw the Italian regulatory medical, quality, pharmacovigilance and legal team of Perrigo Pharma Italia. She also led the Italian affiliate’s portfolio, which included medicinal products, cosmetic products, medical devices, food supplements, biocides and veterinary products. During a career that spanned two decades of side-by-side work with European Health Authorities and the FDA, she developed a keen knowledge of the pharmaceutical environment, medicinal products, herbals, medical devices, cosmetics and food supplements.

Dr. Serraino Fiory is also a Certified Nutritional Consultant, Clinical Master Herbalist, Clinical Aromatherapist and Certified Holistic Health Practitioner in Traditional Chinese Medicine. She is currently attending the DACM program at Pacific College of Health and Science in San Diego to become a Doctor in Acupuncture and Chinese Medicine. Her firsthand and inside experience with both Eastern and Western Medicine has led her to cultivate a 360-degree perspective on the best practices for achieving and maintaining optimum health.

About Green Hygienics Holdings Inc.

Green Hygienic Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN) (“Green Hygienics” or the “Company”) is a California-based innovative, technology-driven enterprise focused on the high standard cultivation and processing of industrial hemp and manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade bioactive cannabinoids. The Company’s corporate mission is to adhere to the highest standards of operations in consistently delivering safe and premium-quality products to consumers as well as to partner with CPG (consumer packaged goods) and pharmaceutical companies.

Hygienics is the science of preserving and promoting the health of individuals, communities and the planet.

For further information about Green Hygienics Holdings Inc., please visit the Company’s website at: http://www.greenhygienics.com/

