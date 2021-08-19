



SECOND QUARTER 2021



In Q2 2021, Lerøy Seafood Group (LSG) reported revenue of NOK 5,304 million, compared with NOK 4,712 million in the same period in 2020. Operating profit before fair value adjustment related to biological assets was NOK 583 million in Q2 2021, compared with NOK 303 million in Q2 2020. The gradual easing of restrictions linked to the COVID-19 pandemic in a number of key markets means stronger demand and higher prices realised. Higher prices realised, and improved productivity in the whitefish industry, are the key drivers of the improvement in earnings compared with the same period in 2020.

“There has been a good development in demand for seafood in 2021. Demand in retail was strong in the first quarter. This continued in the second quarter, when we also saw demand gradually picking up in the hospitality and catering segments further to the easing of COVID-19-related restrictions. We’re seeing a very strong position for seafood in the markets,” says CEO Henning Beltestad.





“Lerøy is a full-service seafood provider with a vertically integrated value chain for both red and white fish. In the second quarter, we’ve seen a significant improvement on last year within Wild Catch and good progress in downstream activities, although we’re not exploiting the full potential of our Farming segment. We can and will improve, and the last quarter shows that we have a robust business model with significant potential,” Beltestad continues.





WILD CATCH

The wholly owned subsidiary Lerøy Havfisk’s primary business is wild catches of whitefish. Lerøy Havfisk has licence rights to harvest just above 10% of the total Norwegian cod quotas in the zone north of 62 degrees latitude, corresponding to around 30% of the total quota allocated to the trawler fleet. Lerøy Havfisk also owns several processing plants, which are mainly leased out to its sister company Lerøy Norway Seafoods (LNWS) on long-term contracts. Lerøy Havfisk’s trawler licences stipulate an operational obligation for these processing plants.

Lerøy Havfisk had 10 trawlers in operation in Q2 2021. The catch volume of 16,345 tonnes in Q2 2021 is lower than the 19,708 tonnes caught in the same period of 2020, but a change in catch composition means the value is higher. Catches of shrimp and haddock have been prioritised in Q2 2021, while catches of redfish are significantly down on the same period in 2020. With a substantial cod quota remaining, Lerøy Havfisk is well positioned for the remainder of the year.