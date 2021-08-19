checkAd

Givaudan Invests Another CHF 75 Million in Mexico Production Capabilities

Autor: PLX AI
19.08.2021, 06:37  |  20   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Givaudan further expands fragrance production capabilities in Pedro Escobedo, MexicoGivaudan invests additional CHF 75 million to support growth ambitions in Latin AmericaThe new extension is planned to open at the end of 2023

  • (PLX AI) – Givaudan further expands fragrance production capabilities in Pedro Escobedo, Mexico
  • Givaudan invests additional CHF 75 million to support growth ambitions in Latin America
  • The new extension is planned to open at the end of 2023
