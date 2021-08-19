Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Givaudan Invests Another CHF 75 Million in Mexico Production Capabilities (PLX AI) – Givaudan further expands fragrance production capabilities in Pedro Escobedo, MexicoGivaudan invests additional CHF 75 million to support growth ambitions in Latin AmericaThe new extension is planned to open at the end of 2023



