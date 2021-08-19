EQS-Adhoc Meyer Burger completes strategic transformation in the first half of 2021 and successfully launches solar module sales
|
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Meyer Burger Technology AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
- Meyer Burger is fully sold out until well into the fourth quarter of 2021 with the orders on hand from Europe and the USA. The first projects in the segment for utility-scale and large industrial rooftop systems have been won.
- The first modules were shipped in July. Production is running in continuous shift operation, but full capacity has not yet been reached.
- Financing for an accelerated expansion of production capacity was secured, which will enable Meyer Burger to reach 1.4 GW of cell and module production capacity already by the end of 2022 and which will also enable the further expansion.
- As expected, the results of the first half of 2021 reflect the strategic realignment of the business model. With sales of CHF 18.0 million (H1 2020: CHF 51.0 million), the net result was CHF -37.2 million (H1 2020 adjusted: CHF -37.4 million).
Meyer Burger has completed the strategic transformation of its business model within the ambitious timeframe set and has successfully launched the distribution of its high-performance solar
modules. Following the launch of Meyer Burger's solar modules for the rooftop segment, order intake developed highly positively. Meyer Burger is now fully sold out with the orders on hand until
well into the fourth quarter of 2021. The prices achieved are fully in line with expectations. In addition, earlier than planned, Meyer Burger was able to win its first pilot projects in the
segment for utility-scale and large industrial rooftop systems.
With experienced and highly motivated new team members from the solar industry, Meyer Burger has established a powerful sales and marketing organization in Europe and the USA. The team continues to grow. Meyer Burger's customer list now includes around 30 customers, including market-leading distributors such as BayWa r.e., Krannich Solar, IBC Solar, Sonepar, Memodo in Europe and the U.S. distributor CED Greentech. This means that Meyer Burger's products are represented in more than 60 individual distributor country branches. More than 175 installers have now registered as Meyer Burger installers.
|Diskussion: Sonne für alle
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare