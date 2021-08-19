Meyer Burger completes strategic transformation in the first half of 2021 and successfully launches solar module sales

Meyer Burger has completed the strategic transformation of its business model within the ambitious timeframe set and has successfully launched the distribution of its high-performance solar modules. Following the launch of Meyer Burger's solar modules for the rooftop segment, order intake developed highly positively. Meyer Burger is now fully sold out with the orders on hand until well into the fourth quarter of 2021. The prices achieved are fully in line with expectations. In addition, earlier than planned, Meyer Burger was able to win its first pilot projects in the segment for utility-scale and large industrial rooftop systems.



With experienced and highly motivated new team members from the solar industry, Meyer Burger has established a powerful sales and marketing organization in Europe and the USA. The team continues to grow. Meyer Burger's customer list now includes around 30 customers, including market-leading distributors such as BayWa r.e., Krannich Solar, IBC Solar, Sonepar, Memodo in Europe and the U.S. distributor CED Greentech. This means that Meyer Burger's products are represented in more than 60 individual distributor country branches. More than 175 installers have now registered as Meyer Burger installers.

