Meyer Burger Posts H1 Loss of CHF 37.2 Million as It Switches to Solar Module Production Autor: PLX AI | 19.08.2021, 06:50 | 28 | 0 | 0 19.08.2021, 06:50 | (PLX AI) – Meyer Burger half year revenue CHF 18 million

Half year net income CHF -37.2 million

Meyer Burger fully sold out with the orders on hand until well into the fourth quarter

Half year EBITDA CHF -30.9 million

The first modules were shipped in July. Production is running in continuous shift operation, but full capacity has not yet been reached

Says its high-performance modules are in high demand and achieve the targeted prices in the market

The company expects this momentum to continue in the coming years

Says manufacturing cells and modules in the center of Europe further strengthens Meyer Burger's market position, as delivery times are short and logistics costs are low compared to Asian producers



