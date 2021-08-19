checkAd

Meyer Burger Posts H1 Loss of CHF 37.2 Million as It Switches to Solar Module Production

Autor: PLX AI
19.08.2021, 06:50  |  28   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Meyer Burger half year revenue CHF 18 millionHalf year net income CHF -37.2 millionMeyer Burger fully sold out with the orders on hand until well into the fourth quarterHalf year EBITDA CHF -30.9 millionThe first modules were shipped in …

  • (PLX AI) – Meyer Burger half year revenue CHF 18 million
  • Half year net income CHF -37.2 million
  • Meyer Burger fully sold out with the orders on hand until well into the fourth quarter
  • Half year EBITDA CHF -30.9 million
  • The first modules were shipped in July. Production is running in continuous shift operation, but full capacity has not yet been reached
  • Says its high-performance modules are in high demand and achieve the targeted prices in the market
  • The company expects this momentum to continue in the coming years
  • Says manufacturing cells and modules in the center of Europe further strengthens Meyer Burger's market position, as delivery times are short and logistics costs are low compared to Asian producers


