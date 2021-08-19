GN Audio continued the strong performance and delivered 32% organic revenue growth in Q2 2021, driven by double-digit growth in both the enterprise and the consumer segment

EBITA increased by 30% to DKK 532 million in Q2 2021 corresponding to an EBITA margin of 21.7%. The EBITA margin development primarily reflects the strong topline development on top of continued investments in future growth opportunities

Free cash flow excl. M&A was DKK 371 million in Q2 2021 compared to DKK 579 million in Q2 2020 driven by the growth in earnings, but offset by a strong development in net working capital in Q2 2020

GN Audio continues to work closely with suppliers of components to address demand

Quotes from executive management

Gitte Aabo, CEO of GN Hearing, comments: ”I’m pleased to see the strong execution across GN Hearing delivering 95% organic revenue growth in an all-in-all recovering global hearing aid market. We have during the quarter and throughout the pandemic invested relentlessly in R&D, and with the launch of our new Jabra Enhance line of products being the latest landmark in reaching entirely new types of customers with discreet hearing enhancement, we are positioned strongly to capture growth.”

René Svendsen-Tune, CEO of GN Audio, comments: “GN Audio continued to take significant market share in Q2 2021 in the enterprise segment with our innovative world leading office products. Our new Jabra PanaCast camera line-up, announced in April, started shipment during the summer and will support GN Audio’s continued growth as companies reinvent meetings and collaboration. We expect high demand for our products to continue as organizations invest in hybrid and flexible working solutions to prepare for the new normal following the pandemic.”

Financial overview Q2 2021

GN Hearing GN Audio GN Store Nord* DKK million Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Growth Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Growth Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Growth Revenue 1,322 715 85% 2,456 1,944 26% 3,778 2,659 42% Organic growth 95% -54% 32% 32% 49% -13% Gross profit 832 332 151% 1,264 1,009 25% 2,096 1,341 56% Gross margin 62.9% 46.4% +16.5%p 51.5% 51.9% -0.4%p 55.5% 50.4% +5.1%p EBITA 153 -336 NA 532 408 30% 635 25 EBITA margin 11.6% -47.0% +58.6%p 21.7% 21.0% +0.7%p 16.8% 0.9% +15.9%p Earnings per share (EPS) - DKK 3.29 0.06 Free cash flow excl. M&A 123 -117 +240 371 579 -208 510 517 -7 Cash conversion 80% NA NA 70% 142% -72%p 80% 2,068%





* Including "Other"





