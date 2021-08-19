HIVE Blockchain Announces The Appointment of Aydin Kilic as President and Chief Operating Officer

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated February 2, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated January 27, 2021.VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSXV:HIVE)(NASDAQ:HVBT)(FSE:HBF) (the "Company" or "HIVE") is pleased to announce today that the Company has appointed Mr. Aydin Kilic as President and Chief Operations Officer. He will report to Executive Chairman Mr. Frank Holmes while overseeing all operational activities, across our facilities in Canada, Iceland and Sweden.

"I have known Aydin for the past 3 years and have found his knowledge and experiences in Bitcoin mining and Data Center Management invaluable" said Executive Chairman Frank Holmes.

Aydin Kilic has a 20-year career as an entrepreneur and electrical engineer with expertise in cryptocurrency, capital markets, real-estate development and scientific research. Mr. Kilic founded Fortress Blockchain Corp. in 2017 a Canadian public company in the blockchain industry mining BTC. Further, Aydin Kilic will bring to the Hive team a comprehensive understanding of Canadian securities laws, public company audit demands, ESG investing and exchange rules governing publicly traded crypto mining companies. Further, Mr. Kilic has both a degree in Electrical Engineering and deep experiences in the Bitcoin mining ecosystem.

Additionally, Mr. Kilic lead real-estate development projects valued at over $150 million CAD through large re-zoning and permitting processes. He has secured over $100 million in project and construction financing from Canadian banks, in addition to overseeing the successful acquisition of over $100 million of real property transactions. Prior to this, Mr. Kilic worked professionally as a radio frequency (RF) engineer at Sierra Wireless, where he conducted research in electromagnetic science and worked in product development of compact broadband antennas for wireless wide area network (WWAN) cellular devices, collaborating globally with leading test laboratories in France and California.

Mr. Kilic holds a degree in Engineering Science (Honours) from Simon Fraser University, having specialized in high-frequency electronics and time-variant 3D electromagnetics. In addition, he holds a black-belt in martial arts.

Mr. Kilic's has a diverse background and a tremendous amount of accumulated experience and expertise which will continue to propel HIVE forward during these periods of rapid growth. We look forward to welcoming him aboard.