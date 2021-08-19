Hella Sees 2021/22 Adjusted Revenue EUR 6.6-6.9 Billion
(PLX AI) – Hella Outlook FY adjusted revenue EUR 6,600-6,900 millionOutlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 8%The industry development continues to be characterized by very high uncertainties, CEO saysGlobal light vehicle production is particularly affected …
- (PLX AI) – Hella Outlook FY adjusted revenue EUR 6,600-6,900 million
- Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 8%
- The industry development continues to be characterized by very high uncertainties, CEO says
- Global light vehicle production is particularly affected by the massive resource bottlenecks in the global supply and logistics chains. This will also have an impact on our business, CEO says
