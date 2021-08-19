checkAd

Hella Sees 2021/22 Adjusted Revenue EUR 6.6-6.9 Billion

Autor: PLX AI
19.08.2021, 06:54  |  12   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Hella Outlook FY adjusted revenue EUR 6,600-6,900 millionOutlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 8%The industry development continues to be characterized by very high uncertainties, CEO saysGlobal light vehicle production is particularly affected …

  • (PLX AI) – Hella Outlook FY adjusted revenue EUR 6,600-6,900 million
  • Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 8%
  • The industry development continues to be characterized by very high uncertainties, CEO says
  • Global light vehicle production is particularly affected by the massive resource bottlenecks in the global supply and logistics chains. This will also have an impact on our business, CEO says
HELLA Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hella Sees 2021/22 Adjusted Revenue EUR 6.6-6.9 Billion (PLX AI) – Hella Outlook FY adjusted revenue EUR 6,600-6,900 millionOutlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 8%The industry development continues to be characterized by very high uncertainties, CEO saysGlobal light vehicle production is particularly affected …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Coloplast Q3 Organic Growth Misses Expectations; Shares Fall
Novo Nordisk Wegovy Demand Continues to Rise Faster Than Supply Can Catch Up
Lundbeck Revenue Misses Consensus; Cuts Revenue Outlook on Generic Competition
Grieg Seafood Sinks 6.5% on Earnings Miss, Low EBIT/Kg
Siemens Gets Order for 21 Desiro ML Trains from ÖBB
North Media Q2 Revenue DKK 259 Million
Ambu Drops 3% After Downgrades at JPMorgan, Nordea
Norden Raises Upper End of Guidance After Earnings
Electromagnetic Geoservices Q2 Adjusted EBITDA USD 4.6 Million
Vienna Insurance H1 Pretax Profit Tops Expectations; Targets Maintained
Titel
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Meyer Burger Ramp-up of Solar Modules Delayed by Bottlenecks
SimCorp Promotes COO Kromann to CEO Position
DoorDash Has Higher Support as Profitability No Long in Question, Wells Fargo Says
Bilfinger Gets EUR 17.5 Million Order from Boehringer Ingelheim
Airbnb Q2 Earnings Better Than Expected; Sees Higher EBITDA in H2
Ørsted Q2 EBITDA Better Than Expected; Sees FY at Lower End of Guidance
Telekom Austria Buys 5G Spectrum in Croatia for EUR 14.1 Million
Equinor Benefitting from Higher Commodity Prices, Lower Taxes, Kepler Says in Upgrade to Buy
PREVIEW: GN Store Nord to Post Huge Organic Growth, but Hearing a Question Mark
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
Scatec Seen Opening Down After Sizable EBITDA Miss
Zurich Italy Buys Deutsche Bank Financial Advisors Network
Outokumpu Q2 Earnings Top Consensus; Sees Stronger Sales Growth in Second Half
Kongsberg Automotive Falls 4% as Kepler Sees Bigger Hit from Production Halts
Intel Has 7% Downside on Competition, Execution Risk, Bank of America Says
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:00 UhrDGAP-News: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA holt im Geschäftsjahr 2020/2021 pandemiebedingte Einbußen in großen Teilen wieder auf und verbessert Umsatz sowie Ergebnis deutlich
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
07:00 UhrDGAP-News: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA largely recovers pandemic-related losses in fiscal year 2020/2021 and significantly improves sales and earnings
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21ROUNDUP 3/Studie: Deutsche Autozulieferer haben weniger Geld für Transformation
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21ROUNDUP 2/Studie: Deutsche Autozulieferer haben weniger Geld für Transformation
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21ROUNDUP/Studie: Umstieg auf E-Autos wirft deutsche Zulieferer zurück
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21Deutsche Autozulieferer haben weniger Geld für Transformation
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Konjunkturdaten bremsen Dax-Rekordlauf aus
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
16.08.21Aktien Europa Schluss: Schwache Konjunkturdaten beenden Höhenflug
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
16.08.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 16.08.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21Aktien Frankfurt: Schwache Konjunkturdaten aus Asien drücken etwas auf Stimmung
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte