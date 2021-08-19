Hella Sees 2021/22 Adjusted Revenue EUR 6.6-6.9 Billion

(PLX AI) – Hella Outlook FY adjusted revenue EUR 6,600-6,900 millionOutlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 8%The industry development continues to be characterized by very high uncertainties, CEO saysGlobal light vehicle production is particularly affected … (PLX AI) – Hella Outlook FY adjusted revenue EUR 6,600-6,900 million

Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 8%

The industry development continues to be characterized by very high uncertainties, CEO says

Global light vehicle production is particularly affected by the massive resource bottlenecks in the global supply and logistics chains. This will also have an impact on our business, CEO says




