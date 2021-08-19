checkAd

DGAP-News NFON AG continues on its growth course in first half of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
19.08.2021, 07:00  |  19   |   |   

DGAP-News: NFON AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Report
NFON AG continues on its growth course in first half of 2021

19.08.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

NFON AG continues on its growth course in first half of 2021

- Recurring revenues grow disproportionately to total revenues by 17.3% in first half of 2021

- Average revenue per user (blended ARPU) at EUR 10.03 thanks to increase in voice minutes

- European sales network expanded to include over 3,000 partners

- Partnership with Meetecho a clear commitment to the independent implementation of the NFON Group's unified communications strategy

- Adjusted EBITDA increased to EUR 2.3 million (previous year: EUR 1.4 million)

- Number of seats rises by 12.8% year-on-year to around 557,000

- Forecast for full year 2021 confirmed

Munich, 19 August 2021 - NFON, a European provider of voice-centric business communication from the cloud, continued to grow in the first half of 2021. Compared to the first half of the previous year, recurring revenue rose by 17.3% and thus disproportionately to total revenue. At EUR 33.7 million, recurring revenue continues to account for a very high 88.9% of total revenue. Total revenue increased by 15.6% from EUR 32.8 million to EUR 37.9 million in comparison to previous year's figure.

Dr Klaus von Rottkay, CEO of NFON AG, sees NFON at the beginning of the next growth leap: "The attractiveness of our business model is particularly evident in the good development of recurring revenues. The market for business communication is undergoing a profound transformation: telephony, collaboration and business applications are growing together. The potentials arising from this for NFON have already become clear in some areas in the first half of 2021 and will increasingly materialise from 2022 on."

