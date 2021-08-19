checkAd

EQS-News Dufry renews its contract with Cardiff Airport for 12 years

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
19.08.2021, 07:00  |  14   |   |   

EQS Group-News: Dufry International AG / Key word(s): Contract
Dufry renews its contract with Cardiff Airport for 12 years

19.08.2021 / 07:00

Dufry has successfully extended its contract to operate the tax and duty free store at Cardiff Airport in Wales for a further 12 years, following a successful partnership for the past 20 years. Cardiff Airport is the only major passenger Airport in Wales, and is an important driver for the Welsh economy through the connectivity it offers to other parts of the UK and internationally. In 2019 Cardiff Airport welcomed 1.6 million passengers.

The store currently operates under Dufry's Nuance branding, but as part of the store redevelopment plans it will be re-branded as World Duty Free. This year, some initial improvements will be made to the 670 m2 store with plans for further refurbishment throughout the partnership.

The store will retain its walkthrough format and the retail space will be more focused on the duty free offer and the core categories of beauty, liquor, confectionery and tobacco. A new in-demand feature that will be introduced to the Cardiff store is the Reserve & Collect service, which allows customers to browse online and pre-order their products any time between 1 month and 24 hours before they fly and then collect them on departure. This makes a significantly wider range of brands and products from the UK assortment available to customers, including many that aren't available to purchase in the Cardiff store. 

Commenting on the redevelopment Fred Creighton, Chief Executive Officer UK & Germany for Dufry, said, 'We are delighted to have been successful in our bid to continue operating the tax and duty free store at Cardiff Airport for the next 12 years. The refurbishment we have planned for the store space and the new services we are introducing will clearly demonstrate our continued commitment to Wales and to our airport partner, in terms of taking the airport shopping experience to another level for passengers.'

Spencer Birns, CEO at Cardiff Airport continues, 'It's fantastic news that the world's leading duty free operator has chosen to partner with us for the next 12 years and continue to deliver an excellent shopping experience for our customers. We remain committed to improving the passenger experience at Cardiff Airport, and we are excited about the positive changes and opportunities that lie ahead. I'd like to thank Dufry for their ongoing commitment and trust in Cardiff Airport, and we look forward to working alongside the team over the coming years.'

For further information please contact:

RENZO RADICE
Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Phone: +41 61 266 44 19
renzo.radice@dufry.com

DR. KRISTIN KÖHLER
Global Head Investor Relations
Phone : +41 79 563 18 09
kristin.koehler@dufry.com


End of Media Release

Language: English
Company: Dufry International AG
Brunngässlein 12
4010 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41612664444
E-mail: Headoffice@dufry.com
Internet: www.dufry.com
ISIN: CH0023405456
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1227547

 
End of News EQS Group News Service

1227547  19.08.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1227547&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetDufry Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News Dufry renews its contract with Cardiff Airport for 12 years EQS Group-News: Dufry International AG / Key word(s): Contract Dufry renews its contract with Cardiff Airport for 12 years 19.08.2021 / 07:00 Dufry has successfully extended its contract to operate the tax and duty free store at Cardiff Airport …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
VRMandat.com goes Crypto: Die führende Schweizer digitale Matchmaking-Plattform für Verwaltungsratsmitglieder implementiert ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Cliq Digital AG: CLIQ Digital erweitert sein Content-Angebot erheblich mit Aufnahme von Cloud ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest publishes Half Year Report 2021 - Strong organic revenue growth of 36% in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: CR Capital AG: Starkes Ergebnis im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: SFC Energy und Nel ASA schließen Entwicklungspartnerschaft für weltweit erstes integriertes ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest veröffentlicht Halbjahresabschluss 2021: Starkes organisches Wachstum von ...
DGAP-News: NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR APPOINTMENT
DGAP-News: DRILLING INTERSECTS SULPHIDES AND MAGNETITE IN FIRST HOLE AT SORTEKAP
DGAP-News: SFC Energy and Nel ASA enter into a joint development partnership for world's first integrated ...
Titel
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS unterzeichnet Vereinbarung zum Verkauf des verbliebenen Geschäfts von Office Depot Europe ...
DGAP-News: sino AG | High End Brokerage: sino AG setzt auf langfristige Kooperation mit der Baader Bank für ...
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des zweiten Quartals und ersten Halbjahres 2021 und ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG continues its growth path - EBITDA margin of around 30% expected in fiscal year ...
DGAP-News: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity - Startschuss für das ...
DGAP-News: FAURECIA UND HELLA SCHAFFEN MIT ZUSAMMENSCHLUSS GLOBALEN MARKTFÜHRER IN SCHNELL WACHSENDEN ...
DGAP-News: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA und Faurecia vereinbaren Zusammenschluss: Partnerschaft eröffnet ...
DGAP-News: Stärkstes Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte: va-Q-tec mit breitem Wachstum weiter auf Rekordkurs
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Abschluss von Biobank Sale Agreement und Anhebung der Prognose
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
EQS-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Submission of a ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10.08.21EQS-Adhoc: Dufry with gradual recovery worldwide and continued progress on cost and cash flow management
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
05.08.21EQS-News: Hudson Debuts Expansive Shop-In-Shop Experience Store - Evolve by Hudson
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21EQS-News: Dufry extends for ten years its duty-free concession at the Santiago International Airport in the Dominican Republic
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21EQS-News: Invitation to Dufry's Half-Year Results 2021 Conference Call on 10th of August, 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten