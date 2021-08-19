checkAd

EQS-News Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced a Positive Safety Report for ZYESAMI(TM) (aviptadil) in NIH Sponsored ACTIV-3 Study in Patients with Life-Threatening COVID-19

Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced a Positive Safety Report for ZYESAMI(TM) (aviptadil) in NIH Sponsored ACTIV-3 Study in Patients with Life-Threatening COVID-19

Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced a Positive Safety Report for ZYESAMI(TM) (aviptadil) in NIH Sponsored ACTIV-3 Critical Care Study in Patients with Life-Threatening COVID-19

Geneva, Switzerland, August 19, 2021 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported today that the parent company of its U.S. collaboration partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (Nasdaq: NRXP) ("NRx") provided a safety update on ZYESAMI(TM) (aviptadil) which is being tested in the ACTIV-3 Critical Care Phase 3 study sponsored by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The related NRx press release can be accessed through the following link.

ABOUT RELIEF

Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Relief's lead drug candidate, RLF-100TM (aviptadil), a synthetic form of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP), is in late-stage clinical testing in the U.S. for the treatment of respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19. As part of its pipeline diversification strategy,

in March 2021, Relief entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001. ACER-001 is a taste-masked and immediate release proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease. In addition, Relief's recently completed acquisitions of APR Applied Pharma Research SA and AdVita Lifescience GmbH bring a diverse pipeline of marketed and development-stage programs.

0 Kommentare

09.08.21 DGAP-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics und Relief Therapeutics geben die Einreichung eines Zulassungsantrags für ACER-001 zur Behandlung von Harnstoffzyklusstörungen bei der US-FDA bekannt (deutsch)
09.08.21 EQS-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Submission of a New Drug Application to the U.S. FDA for ACER-001 for Treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders
09.08.21 EQS-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics und Relief Therapeutics geben die Einreichung eines Zulassungsantrags für ACER-001 zur Behandlung von Harnstoffzyklusstörungen bei der US-FDA bekannt
03.08.21 Relief meldet Erhalt der Orphan-Drug-Einstufung der US-amerikanischen FDA für den Einsatz von RLF-100 (Aviptadil) bei der Behandlung der Sarkoidose
03.08.21 Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in the Treatment of Sarcoidosis
28.07.21 DGAP-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein US-amerikanischer Kooperationspartner die Zulassung von Aviptadil als Notfallmedikament in Georgien bekanntgegeben hat (deutsch)
28.07.21 EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Emergency Use Authorization of Aviptadil in Nation of Georgia
28.07.21 EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein US-amerikanischer Kooperationspartner die Zulassung von Aviptadil als Notfallmedikament in Georgien bekanntgegeben hat
28.07.21 DGAP-News: Relief und AdVita schließt verbindliche Vereinbarung zum Erwerb aller ausstehenden AdVita Aktien durch Relief (deutsch)
28.07.21 EQS-News: Relief and AdVita Close Definitive Agreement for Relief to Acquire All Outstanding Shares of AdVita
