DGAP-News HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA largely recovers pandemic-related losses in fiscal year 2020/2021 and significantly improves sales and earnings

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA largely recovers pandemic-related losses in fiscal year 2020/2021 and significantly improves sales and earnings

HELLA largely recovers pandemic-related losses in fiscal year 2020/2021 and significantly improves sales and earnings

- Consolidated sales up by 13.3 percent on a currency and portfolio-adjusted basis to € 6.5 billion

- Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes more than doubled to € 510 million; adjusted EBIT margin at 8.0 percent

- Company management proposes dividend of € 0.96 per share

- Automotive segment grows more strongly than the global automotive market; good development in the independent aftermarket stimulates Aftermarket business; Special Applications records strong business with agricultural machinery manufacturers

- Despite the still challenging market environment, HELLA is confident about the current fiscal year

Lippstadt, 19 August 2021. Today HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA presented its annual report for the fiscal year 2020/2021 (1 June 2020 to 31 May 2021), and at the same time confirmed the preliminary figures already published. The international automotive supplier increased its currency and portfolio-adjusted consolidated sales by 13.3 percent to € 6.5 billion in the past fiscal year (previous year: € 5.7 billion). Reported sales increased by 9.4 percent to € 6.4 billion (previous year: € 5.8 billion), taking into account the effects of exchange rates and portfolio changes.

The adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (adjusted EBIT) more than doubled to € 510 million (previous year: € 227 million) as a result of the significant improvement in business development and continued strict cost management; the adjusted EBIT margin was accordingly 8.0 percent (previous year: 4.0 percent). Taking into account special effects, the reported earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), amounted to € 454 million (previous year: € -343 million). In the previous year, the value was additionally burdened by unscheduled non-cash impairments. The reported EBIT margin rose to 7.1 percent in the past fiscal year (previous year: -5.9 percent).

