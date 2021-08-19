Following sharp declines in the wake of COVID-19, the markets relevant to Feintool have recovered significantly in recent months. The revitalized market environment offered a solid foundation upon which to operate, and parts sales increased in all regions of the group. All key areas in which Feintool is active recorded double-digit year-over-year growth. New vehicle registrations in Europe and Asia grew by around 27 percent each, while in the United States, the increase stood at 29 percent.

Mainly driven by the automotive industry’s recovery, the technology group achieved sales of CHF 303 million in the first semester of 2021. Operating earnings (EBIT) for the period stood at CHF 19.2 million, corresponding to an operating EBIT margin of 6.3 percent. Feintool is optimistic about the full year outlook, despite uncertainties in the global supply chains.

Feintool’s strong business performance reflected both the more stable market environment and our internal improvement measures. Standardizing, further development, and digitizing of technical production processes. Furthermore insourcing of processes such as tempering as well as expanding the value chain through capital expenditures on machining equipment. Among other actions, this was a contribution to position the group efficiently and cost-consciously. Feintool also recorded brisk project activity, including in the area of electrolamination stacks for electric main drives, as well as an encouraging high number of new nominations in fineblanking and forming technologies.

Back on track for growth

The Feintool Group generated net sales of CHF 302.6 million in the first half of 2021, which corresponds to an increase of 42.6% (42.8% in local currency). While sales in the parts business (System Parts segment) increased by 44.5% to CHF 285.3 million, sales in the capital goods business (Fineblanking Technology segment) fell by 7.9% to CHF 21.1 million. Operating EBITDA rose to CHF 44.7 million in the reporting period, and the operating EBITDA margin to 14.8%. Operating earnings (EBIT) totaled 19.2 million, corresponding to an operating EBIT margin of 6.3%. Taking the one-off effects into account, EBIT totaled CHF 21.5 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 7.1%. In the Fineblanking Technology segment, lower sales resulted in an EBIT loss of CHF 2.0 million. In this context, Feintool continued to invest heavily in research and development as an investment in the future. Operating earnings generated by the System Parts segment increased significantly to CHF 24.7 million.