Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Provides Milestones to Commercialization

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("AFCP" or the "Company"), a company engaged in the development and production of alkaline fuel cell heat and power systems for residential, industrial and commercial markets worldwide, today provides shareholders the milestones and objectives to commercialization of a micro-combined heat and power (“Micro-CHP”) system (the “New System”) being built within a 4kW system prototype that features a lower cost with higher energy density, and is adaptable for deployment across new applications.

AFCP’s New System is expected to be delivered in a compact, containerized format that will allow for ease of scalability to accommodate higher output capacities and represents a cleaner alternative energy source for domestic and commercial buildings across Europe.