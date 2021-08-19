checkAd

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Provides Milestones to Commercialization

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.08.2021, 07:00  |  15   |   |   

  • New Micro-CHP system powered by hydrogen, which has zero CO2 emissions
  • Multiple patent filings anticipated
  • Commercialization of New System continues to advance

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("AFCP" or the "Company"), a company engaged in the development and production of alkaline fuel cell heat and power systems for residential, industrial and commercial markets worldwide, today provides shareholders the milestones and objectives to commercialization of a micro-combined heat and power (“Micro-CHP”) system (the “New System”) being built within a 4kW system prototype that features a lower cost with higher energy density, and is adaptable for deployment across new applications.

AFCP’s New System is expected to be delivered in a compact, containerized format that will allow for ease of scalability to accommodate higher output capacities and represents a cleaner alternative energy source for domestic and commercial buildings across Europe.

With hydrogen serving as the power source, AFCP’s New System offers benefits to decarbonise industrial processes, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and offer a cleaner energy solution. Hydrogen has the potential to serve as a feedstock, a fuel or energy, offering numerous potential uses with zero CO2 emissions. These factors also make hydrogen essential to support the European Union’s commitment to reach carbon neutrality by 2050 while striving to achieve zero pollution.

AFCP Milestone Summary

  • AFCP intends to apply for six patents in connection with its new, Micro-CHP alkaline fuel cell technology over the coming 12 months;
  • Completion of the first electrode and stack production for the prototype system is expected by the end of March, 2022;
  • Completion of the first full 4kW system in a laboratory configuration is anticipated by the end of 2022;
  • Receipt of Conform European (CE) accreditation (a European Union product traceability system) along with the installation of the first of two 4kW prototype systems is forecast by the end June, 2023; and
  • Achieving commercialization of the New System is targeted for the end of 2024.
    Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Provides Milestones to Commercialization New Micro-CHP system powered by hydrogen, which has zero CO2 emissionsMultiple patent filings anticipatedCommercialization of New System continues to advance VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Alkaline Fuel Cell Power …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allarity Therapeutics Elaborates on the Contents of the Meeting Agenda for the Extraordinary ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisors ISS and Glass Lewis Support Transaction Between HEXO and Redecan ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
SFL - Preliminary Q2 2021 results and quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share
Sievi Capital Plc and Boreo Plc Consider Combination
Next Hydrogen Reports Q2 2021 Financial Results
UPDATE -- Roc Nation Sports and GameSquare Create Esports Gaming Partnership for Athletes, Brands ...
Equinor ASA: Announcement of dividend per share in NOK for the first quarter 2021
Coherus and Junshi Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical ...
AirBoss Provides Updated Outlook Following Announcement of Ace Elastomer Acquisition
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
Media Advisory: Long-time energy partners Irving Oil and TC Energy strike a made-in-Canada agreement focused on ...
Millrock Enters Into Exploration Agreement Concerning Apex Gold Project, Southeast Alaska
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board