Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Provides Milestones to Commercialization
- New Micro-CHP system powered by hydrogen, which has zero CO2 emissions
- Multiple patent filings anticipated
Commercialization of New System continues to advance
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("AFCP" or the "Company"), a company engaged in the development and production of alkaline fuel cell heat and power systems for residential, industrial and commercial markets worldwide, today provides shareholders the milestones and objectives to commercialization of a micro-combined heat and power (“Micro-CHP”) system (the “New System”) being built within a 4kW system prototype that features a lower cost with higher energy density, and is adaptable for deployment across new applications.
AFCP’s New System is expected to be delivered in a compact, containerized format that will allow for ease of scalability to accommodate higher output capacities and represents a cleaner alternative energy source for domestic and commercial buildings across Europe.
With hydrogen serving as the power source, AFCP’s New System offers benefits to decarbonise industrial processes, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and offer a cleaner energy solution. Hydrogen has the potential to serve as a feedstock, a fuel or energy, offering numerous potential uses with zero CO2 emissions. These factors also make hydrogen essential to support the European Union’s commitment to reach carbon neutrality by 2050 while striving to achieve zero pollution.
AFCP Milestone Summary
- AFCP intends to apply for six patents in connection with its new, Micro-CHP alkaline fuel cell technology over the coming 12 months;
- Completion of the first electrode and stack production for the prototype system is expected by the end of March, 2022;
- Completion of the first full 4kW system in a laboratory configuration is anticipated by the end of 2022;
- Receipt of Conform European (CE) accreditation (a European Union product traceability system) along with the installation of the first of two 4kW prototype systems is forecast by the end June, 2023; and
- Achieving commercialization of the New System is targeted for the end of 2024.
