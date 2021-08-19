Maersk Drilling Gets 9-Month Contract to Reactivate Maersk Innovator
(PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling secures nine-month contract to reactivate Mærsk Innovator.Contract with Harbour Energy for the jack-up rig Mærsk Innovator to drill three subsea development wells in Block 28/9 on the UK Continental ShelfThe contract is …
- (PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling secures nine-month contract to reactivate Mærsk Innovator.
- Contract with Harbour Energy for the jack-up rig Mærsk Innovator to drill three subsea development wells in Block 28/9 on the UK Continental Shelf
- The contract is expected to commence in December 2021
