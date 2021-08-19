Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Maersk Drilling Gets 9-Month Contract to Reactivate Maersk Innovator (PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling secures nine-month contract to reactivate Mærsk Innovator.Contract with Harbour Energy for the jack-up rig Mærsk Innovator to drill three subsea development wells in Block 28/9 on the UK Continental ShelfThe contract is …



