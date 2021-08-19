Goldman Sachs Buys NN Investment Partners for EUR 1.6 Billion
- (PLX AI) – Goldman Sachs to Acquire NN Investment Partners for EUR 1.6 Billion.
- The transaction is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory and other approvals and conditions
- NN Investment Partners is a leading European asset manager based in The Hague, Netherlands, with approximately $355 billion in assets under supervision and approximately $70 billion in assets under advice
