Goldman Sachs Buys NN Investment Partners for EUR 1.6 Billion

Autor: PLX AI
19.08.2021, 07:03  |  52   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Goldman Sachs to Acquire NN Investment Partners for EUR 1.6 Billion.The transaction is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory and other approvals and conditionsNN Investment Partners is a leading …

  • (PLX AI) – Goldman Sachs to Acquire NN Investment Partners for EUR 1.6 Billion.
  • The transaction is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory and other approvals and conditions
  • NN Investment Partners is a leading European asset manager based in The Hague, Netherlands, with approximately $355 billion in assets under supervision and approximately $70 billion in assets under advice
