Goldman Sachs Buys NN Investment Partners for EUR 1.6 Billion (PLX AI) – Goldman Sachs to Acquire NN Investment Partners for EUR 1.6 Billion.The transaction is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory and other approvals and conditionsNN Investment Partners is a leading …



