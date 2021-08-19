Geberit H1 Revenue Better Than Expected; Raw Material Prices Rising
(PLX AI) – Geberit half year revenue CHF 1,833 million vs. estimate CHF 1,755 million.half year net income CHF 460 millionGeberit expects a low double-digit growth in net sales in local currencies for FYGeberit expects EBITDA margin at the upper end …
- (PLX AI) – Geberit half year revenue CHF 1,833 million vs. estimate CHF 1,755 million.
- half year net income CHF 460 million
- Geberit expects a low double-digit growth in net sales in local currencies for FY
- Geberit expects EBITDA margin at the upper end of the medium-term target range of 28% to 30%
- Raw material prices relevant to Geberit are again expected to rise strongly in the third quarter compared to the second quarter at around 6%, company says
