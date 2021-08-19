Flyr Q2 Net Loss NOK 64.7 Million as First Flights Take Off Autor: PLX AI | 19.08.2021, 07:10 | 39 | 0 | 0 19.08.2021, 07:10 | (PLX AI) – Flyr net loss for Q2 was NOK 64.7 million, and NOK 87.4 million for H1, while net cash flow in Q2 was NOK -60.8 million and NOK 501.0 million in H1 2021. The company had a total cash balance of NOK 514.8 million at the quarter endFirst … (PLX AI) – Flyr net loss for Q2 was NOK 64.7 million, and NOK 87.4 million for H1, while net cash flow in Q2 was NOK -60.8 million and NOK 501.0 million in H1 2021. The company had a total cash balance of NOK 514.8 million at the quarter endFirst … (PLX AI) – Flyr net loss for Q2 was NOK 64.7 million, and NOK 87.4 million for H1, while net cash flow in Q2 was NOK -60.8 million and NOK 501.0 million in H1 2021.

The company had a total cash balance of NOK 514.8 million at the quarter end

First flight to Tromsø on 30 June

The airline is currently operating three aircraft on domestic routes in Norway, and will launch flights from Oslo to Alicante, Malaga and Nice on August 21

One additional aircraft is planned for deployment during third quarter, and an additional two to four aircraft will be put into service by the end of the year Flyr Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Flyr Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer