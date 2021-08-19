checkAd

Marimekko’s financial reporting in 2022

Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 19 August 2021 at 8.15 a.m.

Marimekko Corporation’s results for the year 2021 will be released on Tuesday, 15 February 2022 at 8.00 a.m. The Financial Statements 2021 will be published in week 12, at the latest.

The company’s Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Tuesday, 12 April 2022 at 2 p.m. The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting will be given later on by the Board of Directors. An announcement on the resolutions of the meeting will be released after the meeting.

The following interim and half-year reports will be published in 2022:

  • January to March, on Friday, 13 May 2022 at 8.00 a.m.
  • January to June, on Wednesday, 17 August 2022 at 8.00 a.m.
  • January to September, on Wednesday, 2 November 2022 at 8.00 a.m.


Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company’s product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. Marimekko products are sold in about 40 countries. In 2020, brand sales of the products worldwide amounted to EUR 286 million and the company's net sales were EUR 124 million. Roughly 150 Marimekko stores serve customers around the globe. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 420 people. The company’s share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.www.marimekko.com

 





