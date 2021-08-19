Calliditas Q2 Operating Loss SEK 159.4 Million

(PLX AI) – Calliditas Q2 operating loss amounted to SEK 159.4 million.No net sales were recognized for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectivelyLoss before income tax amounted to SEK 165.2 millionCash amounted to SEK 709.3 million …

No net sales were recognized for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively

Loss before income tax amounted to SEK 165.2 million

Cash amounted to SEK 709.3 million as of June 30




