Adyen publishes H1 2021 financial results

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adyen's (AMS:ADYEN) results reflect strong profitable growth during a half year wherein longer-term trends (e.g. the digitization of commerce, the shift from cash to cashless) further accelerated and were ingrained in shopper behavior globally.

Adyen logo

Summary H1 2021

  • Processed volume was €216.0 billion, up 67% year-on-year
  • Net revenue was €445.0 million, up 46%* year-on-year
  • EBITDA of €272.7 million, up 65%* year-on-year
  • EBITDA margin was 61% as a result of strong net revenue growth paired with the operational scalability of the Adyen platform
  • Free cash flow conversion ratio was 90%, with CapEx at 5% of net revenue

Shareholder letter & financial results
You can find our full H1 2021 financial results and accompanying shareholder letter here.

Earnings webcast
Today, at 3 PM CEST, Pieter van der Does (CEO) and Ingo Uytdehaage (CFO) will host our H1 2021 earnings videoconference. You can access the live webcast here. On this same webpage, a recording will be made available shortly following the conference.

This press release contains information that qualifies, or may qualify, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

About Adyen
Adyen is the payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers' globally preferred payment methods. Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and in-store channels. With offices across the world, Adyen serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Casper, Bonobos and L'Oréal.

Important Regulatory Notice

This announcement is not for publication, distribution or release, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States of America and the District of Columbia), Canada, South Africa, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction where such an announcement would be unlawful. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession this document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

