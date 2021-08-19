Adyen publishes H1 2021 financial results

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adyen's (AMS:ADYEN) results reflect strong profitable growth during a half year wherein longer-term trends (e.g. the digitization of commerce, the shift from cash to cashless) further accelerated and were ingrained in shopper behavior globally.

Summary H1 2021

Processed volume was €216.0 billion, up 67% year-on-year

Net revenue was €445.0 million, up 46% * year-on-year

year-on-year EBITDA of €272.7 million, up 65% * year-on-year

year-on-year EBITDA margin was 61% as a result of strong net revenue growth paired with the operational scalability of the Adyen platform

Free cash flow conversion ratio was 90%, with CapEx at 5% of net revenue

Shareholder letter & financial results

You can find our full H1 2021 financial results and accompanying shareholder letter here.

Earnings webcast

Today, at 3 PM CEST, Pieter van der Does (CEO) and Ingo Uytdehaage (CFO) will host our H1 2021 earnings videoconference. You can access the live webcast here. On this same webpage, a recording will be made available shortly following the conference.

This press release contains information that qualifies, or may qualify, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

