Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Multitude SE publishes H1 2021 results
19.08.2021 / 07:30

Helsinki, 19 August 2021 - Multitude SE (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Multitude" or the "Group") announces unaudited results for the first six months ended 30 June 2021 ("H1 2021").

Financial Highlights

- Q2 revenue exceeding Q1 revenue

- Strong EBIT-Margin despite higher marketing expenses

- H1 net financing costs decreased y-o-y by EUR 2.3 Mio

Key Figures, EUR million H1 2021 H1 2020 Revenue 104.5 121.1 Operating profit (EBIT) 13.1 10.0 Profit before tax 4.0 -1.5 Earnings per share, basic (EUR) 0.11 -0.11 Earnings per share, diluted (EUR) 0.11 -0.11

Continued portfolio growth in Multitude's new core products SweepBank and CapitalBox in Q2 2021

Overall, in Q2 2021, the Group's financial performance was a result of Multitude's strategy, to continue driving the portfolio towards its core products SweepBank and CapitalBox. Furthermore, in Q2 2021 the Group increased its marketing activities preparing for sales growth in H2 2021 and continued to successfully manage its risk exposure.