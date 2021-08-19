checkAd

DGAP-News Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Multitude SE publishes H1 2021 results

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
19.08.2021, 07:30  |  91   |   |   

DGAP-News: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Multitude SE publishes H1 2021 results (news with additional features)

19.08.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Multitude SE publishes H1 2021 results

Helsinki, 19 August 2021 - Multitude SE (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Multitude" or the "Group") announces unaudited results for the first six months ended 30 June 2021 ("H1 2021").

 

Financial Highlights

- Q2 revenue exceeding Q1 revenue

- Strong EBIT-Margin despite higher marketing expenses

- H1 net financing costs decreased y-o-y by EUR 2.3 Mio

Key Figures, EUR million H1 2021 H1 2020
Revenue 104.5 121.1
Operating profit (EBIT) 13.1 10.0
Profit before tax 4.0 -1.5
Earnings per share, basic (EUR) 0.11 -0.11
Earnings per share, diluted (EUR) 0.11 -0.11
 

 

Continued portfolio growth in Multitude's new core products SweepBank and CapitalBox in Q2 2021

Overall, in Q2 2021, the Group's financial performance was a result of Multitude's strategy, to continue driving the portfolio towards its core products SweepBank and CapitalBox. Furthermore, in Q2 2021 the Group increased its marketing activities preparing for sales growth in H2 2021 and continued to successfully manage its risk exposure.

Seite 1 von 6
Ferratum Unternehmensanleihe 5,50 % bis 05/22 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Multitude SE publishes H1 2021 results DGAP-News: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH / Key word(s): Half Year Results Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Multitude SE publishes H1 2021 results (news with additional features) 19.08.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
VRMandat.com goes Crypto: Die führende Schweizer digitale Matchmaking-Plattform für Verwaltungsratsmitglieder implementiert ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Cliq Digital AG: CLIQ Digital erweitert sein Content-Angebot erheblich mit Aufnahme von Cloud ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger schliesst im ersten Halbjahr 2021 die strategische Transformation ab und startet ...
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced a Positive Safety Report for ...
DGAP-Adhoc: CR Capital AG: Starkes Ergebnis im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: NFON AG setzt Wachstumskurs im ersten Halbjahr 2021 fort
DGAP-News: NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR APPOINTMENT
DGAP-News: DRILLING INTERSECTS SULPHIDES AND MAGNETITE IN FIRST HOLE AT SORTEKAP
DGAP-News: DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS SELECTS THE BEST 8 ACCUM(TM) VARIANTS TO OPTIMIZE ITS ADC THERAPEUTIC
Titel
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS unterzeichnet Vereinbarung zum Verkauf des verbliebenen Geschäfts von Office Depot Europe ...
DGAP-News: sino AG | High End Brokerage: sino AG setzt auf langfristige Kooperation mit der Baader Bank für ...
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des zweiten Quartals und ersten Halbjahres 2021 und ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG continues its growth path - EBITDA margin of around 30% expected in fiscal year ...
DGAP-News: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity - Startschuss für das ...
DGAP-News: FAURECIA UND HELLA SCHAFFEN MIT ZUSAMMENSCHLUSS GLOBALEN MARKTFÜHRER IN SCHNELL WACHSENDEN ...
DGAP-News: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA und Faurecia vereinbaren Zusammenschluss: Partnerschaft eröffnet ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Abschluss von Biobank Sale Agreement und Anhebung der Prognose
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on D-share Dividend
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
EQS-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Submission of a ...
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:30 UhrDGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Multitude SE publishes H1 2021 results
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten