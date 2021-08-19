Multitude SE publishes H1 2021 results

Helsinki, 19 August 2021 – Multitude SE (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) (“Multitude” or the “Group”) announces unaudited results for the first six months ended 30 June 2021 ("H1 2021").

Q2 revenue exceeding Q1 revenue

Strong EBIT-Margin despite higher marketing expenses

H1 net financing costs decreased y-o-y by EUR 2.3 Mio





Key Figures, EUR million H1 2021 H1 2020 Revenue 104.5 121.1 Operating profit (EBIT) 13.1 10.0 Profit before tax 4.0 -1.5 Earnings per share, basic (EUR) 0.11 -0.11 Earnings per share, diluted (EUR) 0.11 -0.11

Continued portfolio growth in Multitude’s new core products SweepBank and CapitalBox in Q2 2021

Overall, in Q2 2021, the Group’s financial performance was a result of Multitude’s strategy, to continue driving the portfolio towards its core products SweepBank and CapitalBox. Furthermore, in Q2 2021 the Group increased its marketing activities preparing for sales growth in H2 2021 and continued to successfully manage its risk exposure.

In Q2 2021, the Group’s revenues came in at EUR 52.6 million reflecting a decrease of 5.2% compared to the respective period the year before (Q2 2020: EUR 55.5 million). The decrease relates mainly to Multitude’s decision to discontinue its activities in selected markets to improve the Group’s efficiency and flexibility.

The Ferratum tribe revenues came in at EUR 89.8 million, a decrease of 14.1% y-o-y (H1 2020: 104.5 million) while CapitalBox reached EUR 11.2 million, losing 25.6% (H1 2020: 15.0 million). SweepBank over doubled its revenues y-o-y to 3.6 million, an increase of 119.9% (H1 2020: 1.6 million) As at the end of Q2 2021, the net accounts receivables had increased in all tribes and stood at EUR 412.8 million, an increase of 23.3% compared to the respective period in 2020 (EUR 334.7 million).

Multitude increased its marketing expenses during the second quarter from EUR 2.6 million in Q2 2020 by EUR 4.0 million to EUR 6.6 million in Q2 2021 to prepare for growth in H2 2021. Consequently, total operating expenses increased year-on-year by 4.2% to EUR 58.8 million (H1 2020: 56.4 million) representing 56.4% of Group revenues. Total operating expenses are defined as total costs excluding impairments and D&A.