checkAd

Multitude SE publishes H1 2021 results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.08.2021, 07:30  |  57   |   |   

Multitude SE publishes H1 2021 results

Helsinki, 19 August 2021 – Multitude SE (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) (“Multitude” or the “Group”) announces unaudited results for the first six months ended 30 June 2021 ("H1 2021").

Financial Highlights

  • Q2 revenue exceeding Q1 revenue
  • Strong EBIT-Margin despite higher marketing expenses
  • H1 net financing costs decreased y-o-y by EUR 2.3 Mio

Key Figures, EUR million H1 2021 H1 2020
Revenue 104.5 121.1
Operating profit (EBIT) 13.1 10.0
Profit before tax 4.0 -1.5
Earnings per share, basic (EUR) 0.11 -0.11
Earnings per share, diluted (EUR)       0.11 -0.11

Continued portfolio growth in Multitude’s new core products SweepBank and CapitalBox in Q2 2021

Overall, in Q2 2021, the Group’s financial performance was a result of Multitude’s strategy, to continue driving the portfolio towards its core products SweepBank and CapitalBox. Furthermore, in Q2 2021 the Group increased its marketing activities preparing for sales growth in H2 2021 and continued to successfully manage its risk exposure.

In Q2 2021, the Group’s revenues came in at EUR 52.6 million reflecting a decrease of 5.2% compared to the respective period the year before (Q2 2020: EUR 55.5 million). The decrease relates mainly to Multitude’s decision to discontinue its activities in selected markets to improve the Group’s efficiency and flexibility.

The Ferratum tribe revenues came in at EUR 89.8 million, a decrease of 14.1% y-o-y (H1 2020: 104.5 million) while CapitalBox reached EUR 11.2 million, losing 25.6% (H1 2020: 15.0 million). SweepBank over doubled its revenues y-o-y to 3.6 million, an increase of 119.9% (H1 2020: 1.6 million) As at the end of Q2 2021, the net accounts receivables had increased in all tribes and stood at EUR 412.8 million, an increase of 23.3% compared to the respective period in 2020 (EUR 334.7 million).

Multitude increased its marketing expenses during the second quarter from EUR 2.6 million in Q2 2020 by EUR 4.0 million to EUR 6.6 million in Q2 2021 to prepare for growth in H2 2021. Consequently, total operating expenses increased year-on-year by 4.2% to EUR 58.8 million (H1 2020: 56.4 million) representing 56.4% of Group revenues. Total operating expenses are defined as total costs excluding impairments and D&A.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Multitude SE publishes H1 2021 results Multitude SE publishes H1 2021 results Helsinki, 19 August 2021 – Multitude SE (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) (“Multitude” or the “Group”) announces unaudited results for the first six months ended 30 June 2021 ("H1 2021"). Financial Highlights …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allarity Therapeutics Elaborates on the Contents of the Meeting Agenda for the Extraordinary ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisors ISS and Glass Lewis Support Transaction Between HEXO and Redecan ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
SFL - Preliminary Q2 2021 results and quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share
Sievi Capital Plc and Boreo Plc Consider Combination
Next Hydrogen Reports Q2 2021 Financial Results
UPDATE -- Roc Nation Sports and GameSquare Create Esports Gaming Partnership for Athletes, Brands ...
Coherus and Junshi Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical ...
AirBoss Provides Updated Outlook Following Announcement of Ace Elastomer Acquisition
Triterras Bolsters Structured Finance Team with Key Appointments
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
Media Advisory: Long-time energy partners Irving Oil and TC Energy strike a made-in-Canada agreement focused on ...
Millrock Enters Into Exploration Agreement Concerning Apex Gold Project, Southeast Alaska
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board