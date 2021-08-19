It is proposed to appoint Mr. P.A.M. (Peter) van Bommel as member of the supervisory board, which will be put to the vote at the EGM. The proposed appointment will take effect from the closure of the EGM and will end after the closing of the annual general meeting to be held in 2025. Mr. Van Bommel has a broad experience as CFO at various international (stock listed) companies, like ASM International N.V. and NXP. Currently, he is member of the supervisory board of Nedap N.V. and SES S.A. and a former member of the supervisory board of Neways Electronics International N.V. and KPN N.V. The financial knowledge and experience of Mr. Van Bommel are a complement to the supervisory board.

Today, Aalberts N.V. is publishing the notice convening the meeting and the accompanying documents for the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (EGM), to be held virtually on 30 September 2021 at 11:00 am CEST at the head office of Aalberts.

Due to the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the EGM will be a virtual meeting which can be followed by shareholders through an audio webcast. Shareholders will have no physical access to the meeting. We provide the possibility for shareholders to submit questions about the agenda in advance and follow-up questions during the meeting, as can be read in more detail in the agenda and accompanying EGM documents.

Shareholders will not be able to vote during the meeting, but can issue their voting instructions or vote by proxy as set out in the EGM documents. It is decided that only the members of the management board, the chairman of the supervisory board and the person nominated as new member of the supervisory board will be present at the EGM.

In accordance with applicable legal requirements in the Netherlands, the record date for the EGM is 2 September 2021, as further set out in the agenda for the EGM.

The total number of outstanding shares in Aalberts as per today amounts to 110,580,102 ordinary shares.

All EGM documents are available at aalberts.com/generalmeeting.





