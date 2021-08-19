checkAd

UNIQA Insurance H1 Net Income EUR 170.7 Million

Autor: PLX AI
19.08.2021, 07:47  |  41   |   |   

(PLX AI) – UNIQA half year combined ratio 92.6%.half year net income EUR 170.7 millionPremiums written by the UNIQA Group – including the savings portion of unit- and index-linked life insurance – rose by 17.1 per cent to €3,310.0 million in the …

  • (PLX AI) – UNIQA half year combined ratio 92.6%.
  • half year net income EUR 170.7 million
  • Premiums written by the UNIQA Group – including the savings portion of unit- and index-linked life insurance – rose by 17.1 per cent to €3,310.0 million in the first half of 2021 due primarily to the first-time consolidation of the AXA CEE companies
  • Outlook FY pretax profit EUR 330-350 million
UNIQA Insurance Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UNIQA Insurance H1 Net Income EUR 170.7 Million (PLX AI) – UNIQA half year combined ratio 92.6%.half year net income EUR 170.7 millionPremiums written by the UNIQA Group – including the savings portion of unit- and index-linked life insurance – rose by 17.1 per cent to €3,310.0 million in the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Coloplast Q3 Organic Growth Misses Expectations; Shares Fall
Novo Nordisk Wegovy Demand Continues to Rise Faster Than Supply Can Catch Up
Grieg Seafood Sinks 6.5% on Earnings Miss, Low EBIT/Kg
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Siemens Gets Order for 21 Desiro ML Trains from ÖBB
North Media Q2 Revenue DKK 259 Million
Ambu Drops 3% After Downgrades at JPMorgan, Nordea
Electromagnetic Geoservices Q2 Adjusted EBITDA USD 4.6 Million
Meyer Burger Posts H1 Loss of CHF 37.2 Million as It Switches to Solar Module Production
Titel
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Meyer Burger Ramp-up of Solar Modules Delayed by Bottlenecks
SimCorp Promotes COO Kromann to CEO Position
Telekom Austria Buys 5G Spectrum in Croatia for EUR 14.1 Million
DoorDash Has Higher Support as Profitability No Long in Question, Wells Fargo Says
Bilfinger Gets EUR 17.5 Million Order from Boehringer Ingelheim
Airbnb Q2 Earnings Better Than Expected; Sees Higher EBITDA in H2
Equinor Benefitting from Higher Commodity Prices, Lower Taxes, Kepler Says in Upgrade to Buy
PREVIEW: GN Store Nord to Post Huge Organic Growth, but Hearing a Question Mark
Boozt Q2 Adjusted EBIT SEK 100 Million vs. Estimate SEK 132 Million
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
Scatec Seen Opening Down After Sizable EBITDA Miss
Zurich Italy Buys Deutsche Bank Financial Advisors Network
Outokumpu Q2 Earnings Top Consensus; Sees Stronger Sales Growth in Second Half
Kongsberg Automotive Falls 4% as Kepler Sees Bigger Hit from Production Halts
Intel Has 7% Downside on Competition, Execution Risk, Bank of America Says
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.08.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 31/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
31.07.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 30/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
24.07.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 29/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen