UNIQA Insurance H1 Net Income EUR 170.7 Million
(PLX AI) – UNIQA half year combined ratio 92.6%.half year net income EUR 170.7 millionPremiums written by the UNIQA Group – including the savings portion of unit- and index-linked life insurance – rose by 17.1 per cent to €3,310.0 million in the …
- (PLX AI) – UNIQA half year combined ratio 92.6%.
- half year net income EUR 170.7 million
- Premiums written by the UNIQA Group – including the savings portion of unit- and index-linked life insurance – rose by 17.1 per cent to €3,310.0 million in the first half of 2021 due primarily to the first-time consolidation of the AXA CEE companies
- Outlook FY pretax profit EUR 330-350 million
