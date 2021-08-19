checkAd

Sickle Cell News Launches Education Centre

Millions Around The World Have No idea Of Genotype and its Implications

LAGOS, Nigeria, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With ignorance of Sickle Cell Disorder (SCD) so rife and misconceptions so pervasive, the African Sickle Cell News & World Report - in collaboration with our partners - has launched a Sickle Cell Education Centre to provide free access to past and future editions of Sickle Cell News. Irrespective of nationality or geographical location, users have free unfettered access to the world's only news-magazine dedicated to Sickle Cell.

Tagged a 'global health priority' by the WHO and the United Nations, June 19 of every year was designated World Sickle Cell Day with special focus on awareness, treatment and prevention. The world's most commonly-inherited blood disorder, Sickle Cell affects all races particularly Africans, Indians, Hispanics, Southern Europeans, Arabs and Jews. It is estimated that more than 100 million people worldwide are affected one way or another by SCD.

The editions can be accessed at https://sicklecelleducationcentre.com.ng.

Computer projections suggest that the incidence of SCD will increase 30% worldwide, particularly in Africa, by 2050. One way to beat down the projections is to provide sickle cell education on a massive scale, which this website is poised to do. Coming from Africa, the continent with the highest burden of SCD, this is a monumental contribution to substantially easing the crises of ignorance.

The only known cure for SCD is bone marrow transplant. Other treatment modalities such as gene therapy, CRISPR are in development.

Media Contact:
Ayoola Olajide
Editor
2348182721386
sicklecellnews@gmail.com 




