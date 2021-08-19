IKB Deutsche Industriebank first half 2021 results: solid net income and improved profitability Note: the results presented in the 2021 six-month financial statements (1 January to 30 June 2021) are only to a limited extent comparable to the prior-year period. Due to the changing financial year the comparable prior year period is running from 1 April 2020 to 30 September 2020 and is hence affected by seasonal effects.

IKB Deutsche Industriebank first half 2021 results: solid net income and improved profitability 19.08.2021

- Consolidated net profit after risk provisions increases to €47 million (first half of 2020: €42 million); return on equity (RoE) improved to 8.8% (first half of 2020: 7.1%)

- Earnings guidance for full-year 2021 confirmed: net income of close to €100 million and RoE of about 9% expected

- Administrative expenses of €73 million, cost/income ratio (CIR) of 59.9%

- Positive risk provisioning result of €2 million and low NPL ratio (EBA definition) of 1.8%

- Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) ratio of 14.8% at a high level (first half of 2020: 14.3%), pro forma CET 1 ratio in accordance with Basel IV of 15.9%

- Leverage ratio of 7.5% (31 December 2020: 7.4%)

- Solid liquidity position: loan to deposit ratio of 89% and liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) of 205%

- Chairman of IKB's Board of Managing Directors, Dr Michael Wiedmann: "Our business performed well in the first half of 2021 and we are fully on track to meet our 2021 targets."



[Düsseldorf, 19 August 2021] Despite the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic, IKB achieved solid results in the first half of 2021 (1 January to 30 June 2021), supported by a slight increase in demand for customer loans. Consolidated net profit after taxes from operating business amounted to €47 million, which was in line with the full-year guidance for 2021 and underscores our focus on profitable new business.