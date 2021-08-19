checkAd

DGAP-News IKB Deutsche Industriebank first half 2021 results: solid net income and improved profitability

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
19.08.2021, 08:00  |  39   |   |   

DGAP-News: IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
IKB Deutsche Industriebank first half 2021 results: solid net income and improved profitability

19.08.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IKB Deutsche Industriebank first half 2021 results: solid net income and improved profitability

Note: the results presented in the 2021 six-month financial statements (1 January to 30 June 2021) are only to a limited extent comparable to the prior-year period. Due to the changing financial year the comparable prior year period is running from 1 April 2020 to 30 September 2020 and is hence affected by seasonal effects.

- Consolidated net profit after risk provisions increases to €47 million (first half of 2020: €42 million); return on equity (RoE) improved to 8.8% (first half of 2020: 7.1%)

- Earnings guidance for full-year 2021 confirmed: net income of close to €100 million and RoE of about 9% expected

- Administrative expenses of €73 million, cost/income ratio (CIR) of 59.9%

- Positive risk provisioning result of €2 million and low NPL ratio (EBA definition) of 1.8%

- Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) ratio of 14.8% at a high level (first half of 2020: 14.3%), pro forma CET 1 ratio in accordance with Basel IV of 15.9%

- Leverage ratio of 7.5% (31 December 2020: 7.4%)

- Solid liquidity position: loan to deposit ratio of 89% and liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) of 205%

- Chairman of IKB's Board of Managing Directors, Dr Michael Wiedmann: "Our business performed well in the first half of 2021 and we are fully on track to meet our 2021 targets."


[Düsseldorf, 19 August 2021] Despite the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic, IKB achieved solid results in the first half of 2021 (1 January to 30 June 2021), supported by a slight increase in demand for customer loans. Consolidated net profit after taxes from operating business amounted to €47 million, which was in line with the full-year guidance for 2021 and underscores our focus on profitable new business.

Seite 1 von 6
IKB Deutsche Industriebank Akt Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News IKB Deutsche Industriebank first half 2021 results: solid net income and improved profitability DGAP-News: IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results IKB Deutsche Industriebank first half 2021 results: solid net income and improved profitability 19.08.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
VRMandat.com goes Crypto: Die führende Schweizer digitale Matchmaking-Plattform für Verwaltungsratsmitglieder implementiert ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Cliq Digital AG: CLIQ Digital erweitert sein Content-Angebot erheblich mit Aufnahme von Cloud ...
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced a Positive Safety Report for ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger schliesst im ersten Halbjahr 2021 die strategische Transformation ab und startet ...
DGAP-Adhoc: CR Capital AG: Starkes Ergebnis im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: NFON AG setzt Wachstumskurs im ersten Halbjahr 2021 fort
DGAP-News: NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR APPOINTMENT
DGAP-News: DRILLING INTERSECTS SULPHIDES AND MAGNETITE IN FIRST HOLE AT SORTEKAP
DGAP-News: DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS SELECTS THE BEST 8 ACCUM(TM) VARIANTS TO OPTIMIZE ITS ADC THERAPEUTIC
Titel
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS unterzeichnet Vereinbarung zum Verkauf des verbliebenen Geschäfts von Office Depot Europe ...
DGAP-News: sino AG | High End Brokerage: sino AG setzt auf langfristige Kooperation mit der Baader Bank für ...
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des zweiten Quartals und ersten Halbjahres 2021 und ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG continues its growth path - EBITDA margin of around 30% expected in fiscal year ...
DGAP-News: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity - Startschuss für das ...
DGAP-News: FAURECIA UND HELLA SCHAFFEN MIT ZUSAMMENSCHLUSS GLOBALEN MARKTFÜHRER IN SCHNELL WACHSENDEN ...
DGAP-News: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA und Faurecia vereinbaren Zusammenschluss: Partnerschaft eröffnet ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Abschluss von Biobank Sale Agreement und Anhebung der Prognose
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on D-share Dividend
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
EQS-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Submission of a ...
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:00 UhrDGAP-News: IKB Deutsche Industriebank im 1. Halbjahr 2021: Gutes Konzernergebnis erzielt und Profitabilität erhöht
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten