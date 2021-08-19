checkAd

Avance Gas Holding Ltd Reports Unaudited Results for the Second Quarter of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.08.2021, 08:00  |  26   |   |   

BERMUDA, 19 August 2021 - Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OSE: AGAS) today reported unaudited results for the second quarter 2021.

  HIGHLIGHTS

  • The average time charter equivalent (TCE) rate was $28,774 on a discharge-to-discharge basis and $27,730/day on a load-to-discharge (IFRS 15 accounting principles), compared to $36,754/day and $42,552/day in Q1 2021 respectively.
  • Daily operating expenses (OPEX) were $9,311/day, compared to $9,440/day in Q1 2021. OPEX was impacted by Covid-19 crew and freight cost of $800/day, repair, and maintenance of approximately $360/day. A&G expenses were $1,357/day, up from $1,191/day in Q1 2021.
  • In July, the Company signed a $104 million sustainability-linked financing agreement for the two first dual fuel newbuildings. The transaction will secure financing of the two first dual fuel newbuildings, Avance Polaris and Avance Capella, scheduled for delivery in Q4 2021 and Q1 2022.
  • The board declared a dividend of $0.02 per share for Q2 2021 corresponding to 100% of net profit or $1.5 million.
  • For the third quarter of 2021, we estimate TCE rate on a discharge-to discharge basis of approximately $28,000/day contracted for 77% of vessel days.

The VLGC freight market rebounded from the extreme cold in the US in Q1 supported by increased US LPG production and lower domestic demand allowing export volumes to flow to the Far East. During Q2 the number of US liftings have been on historical high levels driven by terminal expansions. Despite a record high number of liftings out of the US, the VLGC freight market has been impacted by low US inventories and a narrow US-Asia price arbitrage. Middle East export continued to follow the OPEC+ production cuts remaining at same levels as previous quarter further increasing the US market share of global LPG exports.
US Gulf and USEC VLGC exports increased to 78 cargoes on monthly average for the second quarter compared to 67 cargoes in Q1. The increase reflects the terminal expansions in Targa, Nederland and Markus Hook. In Q2, Middle East VLGC exports were slightly down recording 48 cargoes (excluding Iran) on a monthly average, compared to 50 cargoes per month in Q1 2021.

 

PRESENTATION AND WEBCAST
Avance Gas will host an audio webcast and conference call to discuss the Company's results for the period ended 30 June 2021 on Thursday, 19 August 2021, at 15:00 CEST. There will be a Q&A session following the presentation.

The presentation and webcast will be hosted by:

* Mr. Kristian Sørensen - CEO
* Mrs. Randi Navdal Bekkelund - CFO

The presentation will also be available via audio webcast, which can be accessed at Avance Gas' website www.avancegas.com (http://www.avancegas.com). Dial in details are +44 (0)2071 928 338 (UK and International), +1 646-741-3167 (US) or +47 21 56 30 15 (Norway). Please quote the passcode: 9893329. Phone lines will open 10 minutes before the conference call.

For further queries, please contact:
Kristian Sørensen, CEO
Tel: +47 22 00 48 10
Email: kristian.sorensen@avancegas.com


Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO
Tel: +47 22 00 48 29
Email: randi.navdal@avancegas.com


ABOUT AVANCE GAS
Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carrier (VLGC) and operates a fleet of thirteen modern ships and six Dual Fuel LPG newbuildings due for delivery in Q4 2021, Q1 2022, Q4 2022 and Q1-Q4 2023. For more information about Avance Gas, please visit www.avancegas.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Avance Gas Holding Ltd Reports Unaudited Results for the Second Quarter of 2021 BERMUDA, 19 August 2021 - Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OSE: AGAS) today reported unaudited results for the second quarter 2021.  HIGHLIGHTS The average time charter equivalent (TCE) rate was $28,774 on a discharge-to-discharge basis and $27,730/day on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allarity Therapeutics Elaborates on the Contents of the Meeting Agenda for the Extraordinary ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisors ISS and Glass Lewis Support Transaction Between HEXO and Redecan ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
SFL - Preliminary Q2 2021 results and quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share
Sievi Capital Plc and Boreo Plc Consider Combination
Next Hydrogen Reports Q2 2021 Financial Results
UPDATE -- Roc Nation Sports and GameSquare Create Esports Gaming Partnership for Athletes, Brands ...
Coherus and Junshi Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical ...
AirBoss Provides Updated Outlook Following Announcement of Ace Elastomer Acquisition
Triterras Bolsters Structured Finance Team with Key Appointments
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
Media Advisory: Long-time energy partners Irving Oil and TC Energy strike a made-in-Canada agreement focused on ...
Millrock Enters Into Exploration Agreement Concerning Apex Gold Project, Southeast Alaska
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board