Interim Report - January-June 2021
STOCKHOLM – 19 August 2021. Karolinska Development AB
(Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today publishes its Interim Report -
January-June 2021. The full report
is available on the Company's website.
“The second quarter saw two of our portfolio companies – Umecrine Cognition and Promimic – announce their intention to list their shares. A third portfolio company, Biosergen, was listed on the NASDAQ First North Growth Market in June, and then in July, yet another portfolio company, Modus Therapeutics, was listed on the NASDAQ First North Growth Market. The announcements reflect the companies’ increased maturity levels and future listings may facilitate the financing of their ongoing efforts to develop and commercialise ground-breaking products with the potential to improve patients’ health and extend their lives.”, says Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development.
Significant events during the second quarter
- The portfolio company Dilafor announced that it has completed the inclusion of patients to its study of tafoxiparin – a drug candidate with the potential to shorten the delivery time in women receiving treatment to initiate labor (April 2021).
- The portfolio company Aprea Therapeutics announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation to their drug candidate eprenetapopt for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) (April 2021).
- The portfolio company Umecrine Cognition announced that they have published results from the recently conducted phase 2a study of the drug candidate golexanolone in the highly regarded scientific journal Journal of Hepatology (April 2021).
- At its Annual General Meeting, Karolinska Development voted to, among other things, re-elect Björn Cochlovius, Tse Ping, Anna Lefevre Sköldebrand, Ben Toogood and Theresa Tse to its Board of Directors, and to elect Björn Cochlovius Chairman of the Board (May 2021).
- The portfolio company OssDsign raises SEK 270 million through an oversubscribed rights issue (May 2021).
- The portfolio company Umecrine Cognition is preparing a listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm during the fourth quarter 2021. The purpose of the planned IPO is to finance the development plan that the company has prepared based on the positive phase 2 results for golexanolone as a treatment of liver encephalopathy (May 2021).
- The portfolio company Dilafor announced that they have concluded a phase 2b study with its drug candidate tafoxiparin which showed a significant positive impact on cervical ripening in first-time mothers receiving treatment to induce labor. Based on an external valuation, Karolinska Development increased the book value of its holding in the portfolio company Dilafor. The external valuation, which has been risk-adjusted by Karolinska Development, has a positive effect of approximately SEK 450 million on the booked fair value of the holding in Dilafor that is indirectly owned via KDev Investments AB. This has a positive impact on the net result in Karolinska Development AB in the second quarter of 2021 amounting to approximately SEK 250 million, corresponding to ca SEK 1.42 per share (June 2021).
- The portfolio company Biosergen has completed a successful and fully subscribed unit offering bringing the company SEK 50 million and that Biosergen’s share will be listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm on June 24, 2021. The proceeds from the offering allow Biosergen to launch clinical trials of its antifungal drug candidate BSG005 with the ambition of filing for market approval in the United States and Europe by the end of 2025 (June 2021).
- The portfolio company Promimic announced its evaluation of the possibility of a listing of the company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in 2022. Promimic’s unique nanotechnology improves the properties of dental and orthopedic implants and the company has initiated commercialization through its own sales force in the US and in collaboration with solid partners (June 2021).
- The portfolio company Modus Therapeutics announces that they have entered into a collaboration agreement with Imperial College London to evaluate the effect of its drug candidate sevuparin in patients with severe malaria (June 2021).
- The portfolio company Aprea Therapeutics has reported positive outcomes in an ongoing Phase 1/2 study evaluating the efficacy of the company’s candidate drug eprenetapopt in combination with venteoclax and azacitidine in patients treated for TP53 mutated acute myeloid leukemia, AML. The results show that the primary efficacy endpoint of complete remission was reached in 37% of patients (June 2021).
- Karolinska Development announced that the company has acquired approximately 21 percent of the shares in AnaCardio AB. The new portfolio company develops drugs for the treatment of heart failure, based on ground-breaking research from the Karolinska Institute. The company's most advanced project is deemed to be ready for evaluation in clinical studies. Karolinska Development's initial investment in AnaCardio is intended to cover costs for necessary activities prior to a planned major capital raising to finance the first part of the project's clinical development (June 2021).
Significant post-period events
