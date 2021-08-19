STOCKHOLM – 19 August 2021. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today publishes its Interim Report - January-June 2021. The full report is available on the Company's website.



“The second quarter saw two of our portfolio companies – Umecrine Cognition and Promimic – announce their intention to list their shares. A third portfolio company, Biosergen, was listed on the NASDAQ First North Growth Market in June, and then in July, yet another portfolio company, Modus Therapeutics, was listed on the NASDAQ First North Growth Market. The announcements reflect the companies’ increased maturity levels and future listings may facilitate the financing of their ongoing efforts to develop and commercialise ground-breaking products with the potential to improve patients’ health and extend their lives.”, says Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development.