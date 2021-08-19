checkAd

Acarix AB (publ) publishes Interim Report, January – June 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.08.2021, 08:00  |  20   |   |   

Press release
Malmö, August 19, 2021

Acarix AB (publ) publishes Interim Report, January June 2021

Continued positive trend with focus on US expansion

The second quarter continued with the same positive dynamics as during the beginning of the year. As we reflect on the six first months of 2021, we can note that sales of our disposable patches more than tripled. We also sold 28 new CADScorSystems in the same period. At the same time, our position has been further strengthened in important markets such as Germany, the UK and the US through positive signals from both the market and authorities.

Extract from CEO Per Persson’s message to the Interim Report.

Second quarter 2021 compared with same period 2020

  • During the period, 14 (12) CADScor Systems and 1,530 (660) disposable patches were sold.
  • Revenues amounted to SEK 878 thousand (292).
  • Gross profit amounted to SEK 632 thousand (220), corresponding to a gross margin of 72.4% (75%).
  • Operating expenses amounted to SEK 13,725 thousand (10,580).
  • Result before tax amounted to SEK –13,092 thousand (–10,390).
  • Net cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK –15,327 thousand (-8,932).
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK –0.09 (–0.20). No dilution arose

First half year 2021 compared with same period 2020

  • During the first half year a total of 28 (12) CADScorSystem and 2,790 (800) patches were sold and generated totally SEK 1,600 thousand (413) in revenue. Gross profit amounted to SEK 1,162 thousand (329), corresponding to a gross margin of 73% (80).
  • Operating costs amounted to SEK 25,938 thousand (21,485).
  • Result before tax amounted to SEK –24,815 thousand (–21,205).
  • Net cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK –24,920 thousand (–18,253).
  • Cash position amounted to SEK 39,142 thousand (35,366).
  • Basic earnings per share amounted to SEK –0.18 (–0.41). No dilution arose.
  • Number of shares amounts to 141,045,437 (51,694,043).

Events in the second quarter, 2021

  • On April 7 Acarix announced the publication of the Prognostic study, a study with long term follow up on patients from the Dan-NICAD 1 publication. “This large prospective study demonstrates that heart sound analysis carries prognostic information on long term events in patients with suspected coronary artery disease under the current standard clinical care. Hence, heart sound analysis seems to be a new prognostic marker in stable coronary artery disease and may improve initial risk stratification of these patients” says MD, PhD. Simon Winther from Gødstrup Hospital, Herning, Denmark

Events after June 30, 2021

  • No major events.

The complete interim report is available by link below or on www.acarix.com

For further information, please contact:

Per Persson, CEO
mail: per.persson@acarix.comtel:
+46 736 005 990

Christian Lindholm, CFO
mail: christian.lindholm@acarix.com
tel: +46 705 118 333

About Acarix

Acarix was established in 2009 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier. Acarix’s CADScorSystem uses an advanced sensor placed on the skin above the heart to listen to the sounds of cardiac contraction movement and turbulent flow. It has been designed to be an all-in-one system in the sense that the heart signal will be recorded, processed and displayed as a patient specific score, the CAD score, on the device screen. Readings are obtained in less than 8 minutes. Safe and suitable for use in both out- and inpatient settings, the CADScorSystem thus has the potential to play a major role in patient triage, avoiding the need for many patients to undergo stressful and invasive diagnostic procedures.
Redeye AB (+46 (0)8 121 576 90, certifiedadviser@redeye.se) is Certified Adviser to Acarix.
For more information, please visit www.acarix.com.

 

Attachments





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Acarix AB (publ) publishes Interim Report, January – June 2021 Press release Malmö, August 19, 2021 Acarix AB (publ) publishes Interim Report, January – June 2021 Continued positive trend with focus on US expansion The second quarter continued with the same positive dynamics as during the beginning of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allarity Therapeutics Elaborates on the Contents of the Meeting Agenda for the Extraordinary ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisors ISS and Glass Lewis Support Transaction Between HEXO and Redecan ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
SFL - Preliminary Q2 2021 results and quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share
Sievi Capital Plc and Boreo Plc Consider Combination
Next Hydrogen Reports Q2 2021 Financial Results
UPDATE -- Roc Nation Sports and GameSquare Create Esports Gaming Partnership for Athletes, Brands ...
Coherus and Junshi Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical ...
AirBoss Provides Updated Outlook Following Announcement of Ace Elastomer Acquisition
Triterras Bolsters Structured Finance Team with Key Appointments
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
Media Advisory: Long-time energy partners Irving Oil and TC Energy strike a made-in-Canada agreement focused on ...
Millrock Enters Into Exploration Agreement Concerning Apex Gold Project, Southeast Alaska
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board