Amryt Issues Ordinary Shares and Total Voting Rights

DUBLIN, Ireland, and Boston MA, August 19, 2021, Amryt (Nasdaq: AMYT, AIM: AMYT), a global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to acquiring, developing and commercializing novel treatments for rare diseases, announces that as part of the acquisition of Chiasma, Inc. (“Chiasma”) by Amryt on August 5, 2021, (the “Transaction”) and further to the announcement on such date, Amryt will issue 7,015 additional new ordinary shares as consideration to Chiasma Shareholders as beneficial holdings in Chiasma and roundings have now been finalised as part of the Transaction.

Issue of Amryt New Ordinary Shares Pursuant to Closing

Amryt will allot a further 7,015 new ordinary shares (“Consideration Shares”) as consideration for the Transaction which will be issued to the former Chiasma Shareholders in the form of 1,403 Amryt ADSs which are tradeable on Nasdaq. Amryt has applied for the Consideration Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM. Admission of the Consideration Shares is expected to take place at 8.00am BST on or around August 20, 2021.

Following the issuance of the Consideration Shares, the issued share capital of the Company will comprise 316,092,197 ordinary shares (equivalent to 63,218,439 ADSs). Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 316,092,197. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Amryt under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Capitalized terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in Amryt’s circular and notice of general meeting dated June 28, 2021.

About Amryt
Amryt is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. Amryt comprises a strong and growing portfolio of commercial and development assets.

Amryt’s commercial business comprises three orphan disease products – metreleptin (Myalept/ Myalepta); octreotide (Mycapssa); and lomitapide (Juxtapid/ Lojuxta).

Myalept/Myalepta (metreleptin) is approved in the US (under the trade name Myalept) as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy (GL) and in the EU (under the trade name Myalepta) as an adjunct to diet for the treatment of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired GL in adults and children two years of age and above and familial or acquired partial lipodystrophy (PL) in adults and children 12 years of age and above for whom standard treatments have failed to achieve adequate metabolic control. For additional information, please follow this link.

