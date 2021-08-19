checkAd

Matrixport Adds Senior Hires to Further its Global Expansion

SINGAPORE, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrixport, Asia's fastest growing digital assets financial services platform, has expanded its management team with recent appointments of Justin Buitendam and Omid Zadeh as Directors of Business Development & Sales. These senior hires are part of a wider talent acquisition programme to scale-up capabilities in support of Matrixport's global expansion.

Based in Australia, Justin is a senior addition to the business development team in Asia, while Omid will lead business development in EMEA, based in the United Kingdom.

Having held senior trading and portfolio management roles with companies including Macquarie Bank, Transmarket Group, RKR Capital and Refco, Justin has over two decades of derivatives experience. He brings with him a wealth of experience driving business development and will collaborate across Matrixport's global network to shape business development strategy and engagements.

With over 15 years of experience in electronic trading and multi-asset sales across FX, equities, fixed income and futures, and options derivatives, Omid has held senior sales positions at ICAP and the London Stock Exchange and will drive Matrixport's institutional client strategy and engagement in EMEA.

Commenting on these appointments, John Ge, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Matrixport said: "We are excited to welcome Justin and Omid. Strengthening our international management bench strength is key as we deliver on our vision of being the one-stop digital assets platform of choice. With their combined experience, they will play important roles in onboarding the next global wave of cryptocurrency users."

Following its successful Series C fundraising round and a valuation of over $1 billion, Matrixport plans to continue its global expansion and to secure licenses to operate in more jurisdictions. The company's exponential growth has been driven by robust technology capabilities and innovative product offerings, such as the world's first crypto dual currency product.

Most recently, Matrixport launched its "Lite" version interface on the Matrixport App that is aimed at enhancing the customer experience for those who have recently embarked on their crypto investing journey.

About Matrixport

Matrixport is Asia's fastest growing digital asset financial services platforms. With $10 billion in assets under management and custody, it provides one-stop crypto financial services with over $5 billion in monthly trading volumes. The offerings include Cactus CustodyTM, spot OTC, fixed income, structured products, lending as well as asset management.

Headquartered in Singapore, Matrixport's mission is to make crypto easy for everyone and its motto is "Get more from your crypto". The company holds licenses in Hong Kong and Switzerland with over 220 employees serving both institutions and retail customers across Asia and Europe. For more information, visit www.matrixport.com

