checkAd

Financial results for H1 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.08.2021, 08:05  |  20   |   |   


Company announcement no. 19


Net profit of DKK 686 million and return on equity of 13.4%

We’re very satisfied with our half-year profit of DKK 686 million and a return on equity of 13.4%, which also means the Bank’s equity exceeds DKK 10 billion for the first time in Spar Nord’s history.

In terms of income, the first six months of the year were characterised by strong performance in our core business based on a high level of activity and business volume growth combined with a very strong performance in the financial markets.

Our bottom-line performance was even more positive than our core earnings because, at the end of the period, we recorded loan impairment reversals that reconfirm the favourable developments in the credit quality of our retail and business customers despite continuing uncertainty attaching to COVID-19.

Finally, in June we were pleased to successfully migrate the roughly 60,000 customers from BankNordik’s Danish business to our products and systems”, said Spar Nord’s CEO Lasse Nyby.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Lasse Nyby, Chief Executive Officer, on tel. +45 9634 4011, or Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.


Rune Børglum Sørensen
Head of Investor Relations

Attachments





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Financial results for H1 2021 Company announcement no. 19 Net profit of DKK 686 million and return on equity of 13.4% We’re very satisfied with our half-year profit of DKK 686 million and a return on equity of 13.4%, which also means the Bank’s equity exceeds DKK 10 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allarity Therapeutics Elaborates on the Contents of the Meeting Agenda for the Extraordinary ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisors ISS and Glass Lewis Support Transaction Between HEXO and Redecan ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
SFL - Preliminary Q2 2021 results and quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share
Sievi Capital Plc and Boreo Plc Consider Combination
Next Hydrogen Reports Q2 2021 Financial Results
UPDATE -- Roc Nation Sports and GameSquare Create Esports Gaming Partnership for Athletes, Brands ...
Coherus and Junshi Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical ...
AirBoss Provides Updated Outlook Following Announcement of Ace Elastomer Acquisition
Triterras Bolsters Structured Finance Team with Key Appointments
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
Media Advisory: Long-time energy partners Irving Oil and TC Energy strike a made-in-Canada agreement focused on ...
Millrock Enters Into Exploration Agreement Concerning Apex Gold Project, Southeast Alaska
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board