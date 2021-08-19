Nibe H1 Sales Exceed Expectations
(PLX AI) – Nibe half year EPS SEK 0.76.half year EBIT margin 14%half year EBIT SEK 2,050 millionhalf year sales SEK 14,621 million vs. estimate SEK 13,848 millionAn acute shortage of semiconductors worldwide also means a clear increase in levels of …
