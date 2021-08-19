Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Vienna Airport H1 Loss EUR 32.5 Million, but Sees Net Profit for Full Year (PLX AI) – Vienna Airport half year EBITDA EUR 25.2 million.half year revenue EUR 128.6 millionhalf year net income EUR -32.5 millionRevised guidance: Passenger volume in the Flughafen Wien Group of only 12-13 million in the entire year 2021; …



