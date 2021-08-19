Vienna Airport H1 Loss EUR 32.5 Million, but Sees Net Profit for Full Year
- (PLX AI) – Vienna Airport half year EBITDA EUR 25.2 million.
- half year revenue EUR 128.6 million
- half year net income EUR -32.5 million
- Revised guidance: Passenger volume in the Flughafen Wien Group of only 12-13 million in the entire year 2021; nevertheless, a positive net profit of EUR 4 million is expected - sufficient liquidity, reduction in net debt
