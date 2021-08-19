checkAd

Vienna Airport H1 Loss EUR 32.5 Million, but Sees Net Profit for Full Year

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Vienna Airport half year EBITDA EUR 25.2 million.half year revenue EUR 128.6 millionhalf year net income EUR -32.5 millionRevised guidance: Passenger volume in the Flughafen Wien Group of only 12-13 million in the entire year 2021; …

  • (PLX AI) – Vienna Airport half year EBITDA EUR 25.2 million.
  • half year revenue EUR 128.6 million
  • half year net income EUR -32.5 million
  • Revised guidance: Passenger volume in the Flughafen Wien Group of only 12-13 million in the entire year 2021; nevertheless, a positive net profit of EUR 4 million is expected - sufficient liquidity, reduction in net debt
