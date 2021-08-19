checkAd

Oncopeptides publishes report for Q2 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
19.08.2021, 08:11  |  18   |   |   

Launch dynamics encouraging, but US regulatory situation challenging

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO), a global biotech company focused on the development of therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases, has today published the report for the second quarter 2021.

Financial overview April-June

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 66.4 M (0.0)
  • Operating loss amounted to SEK 344.8 M (loss: 399.3)
  • Loss for the period was SEK 24.1 M (loss: 401.0)
  • Loss per share, before and after dilution, was SEK 0.32 (loss: 6.79)
  • Cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 999.4 M (937.8) on June 30

Financial overview January-June

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 85.7 M (0.0)
  • Operating loss amounted to SEK 692.2 M (loss: 696.2)
  • Loss for the period was SEK 258.8 M (loss: 698.4)
  • Loss per share, before and after dilution, was SEK 3.63 (loss: 12.20)
  • Cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 999.4 M (937.8) on June 30

Significant events April-June

  • An application for conditional marketing authorization of melflufen in the EU was submitted in April
  • Topline results from the phase 3 OCEAN study were announced in May
  • Patient enrollment in the phase 2 PORT study was completed in May
  • A German affiliate was established in May
  • Clinical abstracts on melflufen was presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology in June
  • New clinical and preclincal melflufen data was presented at the European Hematology Association meeting in June             

Significant events after the reporting period

  • Updated results from the phase 3 OCEAN study were announced on July 8: melflufen met the primary endpoint of superior PFS
  • Overall survival data, also released on July 8, led to the FDA requesting a partial clinical hold of all clinical studies with melflufen, pending further investigation
  • FDA issued a safety alert to patients and health care professionals on July 28, regarding an increased risk of death associated with Pepaxto in the OCEAN study.

Financial overview of the Group

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Oncopeptides publishes report for Q2 2021 Launch dynamics encouraging, but US regulatory situation challenging STOCKHOLM, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Oncopeptides AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO), a global biotech company focused on the development of therapies for difficult-to-treat …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Perkbox reimagines global reward and benefits for the post-pandemic world
Demand in Automotive Industry Giving Tailwinds to Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) ...
VP Capital Completes Buyout of Shares in Currency.com and Capital.com from Larnabel Ventures
Insulation Materials Market Size to Reach USD 82.96 Billion in 2027 | Growing Need to Make ...
New Research from Accedian Highlights the Security Risks of Network Overprovisioning
Goodix Technology Releases Industry-Leading NB-IoT SoC Solution
Automotive Towbar Deployment in Luxury Passenger Cars to Increase by 3% through 2031
Hearing Implants Demand will grow by 7.31% CAGR through 2031, Supplemented by Surging Sales of Cochlear Implants: Future Market Insights
Fire-Resistant Cable Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Size Worth $7.7 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Calliditas Therapeutics has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, ...
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
More Than a Quarter of C-level Execs Unaware of Low-code, No-Code Revolution, According to CLEVR ...
Sasol delivered a strong set of results for the year ended 30 June 2021
RDIF: Laboratorios Richmond delivers the first batch of over 1 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine ...
Largest Equity Funding Round for a European FBA Aggregator Announced as SellerX Raises €100 ...
Clearlake and Siris-Backed Newfold Digital Acquires Yoast to Help Customers Get Found Online
Tallow Fatty Acid Market to hit $173.09 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 6.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Metal-clad Cable Market Valuation to surpass US$ 21.7 Bn by 2025, as Energy Infrastructure Upgrade Proposition of Several Economies Presents Copious Opportunities: TMR Insights
Express Delivery Market To Reach USD 484.38 Billion By 2030 at a CAGR Of 6.4% - Valuates Reports
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...