Oncopeptides publishes report for Q2 2021
Launch dynamics encouraging, but US regulatory situation challenging
STOCKHOLM, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO), a global biotech company focused on the development of therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases, has today published the report for the second quarter 2021.
Financial overview April-June
- Net sales amounted to SEK 66.4 M (0.0)
- Operating loss amounted to SEK 344.8 M (loss: 399.3)
- Loss for the period was SEK 24.1 M (loss: 401.0)
- Loss per share, before and after dilution, was SEK 0.32 (loss: 6.79)
- Cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 999.4 M (937.8) on June 30
Financial overview January-June
- Net sales amounted to SEK 85.7 M (0.0)
- Operating loss amounted to SEK 692.2 M (loss: 696.2)
- Loss for the period was SEK 258.8 M (loss: 698.4)
- Loss per share, before and after dilution, was SEK 3.63 (loss: 12.20)
- Cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 999.4 M (937.8) on June 30
Significant events April-June
- An application for conditional marketing authorization of melflufen in the EU was submitted in April
- Topline results from the phase 3 OCEAN study were announced in May
- Patient enrollment in the phase 2 PORT study was completed in May
- A German affiliate was established in May
- Clinical abstracts on melflufen was presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology in June
- New clinical and preclincal melflufen data was presented at the European Hematology Association meeting in June
Significant events after the reporting period
- Updated results from the phase 3 OCEAN study were announced on July 8: melflufen met the primary endpoint of superior PFS
- Overall survival data, also released on July 8, led to the FDA requesting a partial clinical hold of all clinical studies with melflufen, pending further investigation
- FDA issued a safety alert to patients and health care professionals on July 28, regarding an increased risk of death associated with Pepaxto in the OCEAN study.
Financial overview of the Group
