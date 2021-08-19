Oncopeptides publishes report for Q2 2021 Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.) | 19.08.2021, 08:11 | 18 | 0 | 0 19.08.2021, 08:11 | Launch dynamics encouraging, but US regulatory situation challenging STOCKHOLM, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO), a global biotech company focused on the development of therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases, has today published the report for the second quarter 2021. Financial overview April-June Net sales amounted to SEK 66.4 M (0.0) Operating loss amounted to SEK 344.8 M (loss: 399.3) Loss for the period was SEK 24.1 M (loss: 401.0) Loss per share, before and after dilution, was SEK 0.32 (loss: 6.79) Cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 999.4 M (937.8) on June 30 Financial overview January-June Net sales amounted to SEK 85.7 M (0.0) Operating loss amounted to SEK 692.2 M (loss: 696.2) Loss for the period was SEK 258.8 M (loss: 698.4) Loss per share, before and after dilution, was SEK 3.63 (loss: 12.20) Cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 999.4 M (937.8) on June 30 Significant events April-June An application for conditional marketing authorization of melflufen in the EU was submitted in April Topline results from the phase 3 OCEAN study were announced in May Patient enrollment in the phase 2 PORT study was completed in May A German affiliate was established in May Clinical abstracts on melflufen was presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology in June New clinical and preclincal melflufen data was presented at the European Hematology Association meeting in June Significant events after the reporting period Updated results from the phase 3 OCEAN study were announced on July 8 : melflufen met the primary endpoint of superior PFS Overall survival data, also released on July 8 , led to the FDA requesting a partial clinical hold of all clinical studies with melflufen, pending further investigation FDA issued a safety alert to patients and health care professionals on July 28 , regarding an increased risk of death associated with Pepaxto in the OCEAN study. Financial overview of the Group Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4





