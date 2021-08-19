HusCompagniet Says EQT Sold 19.2% Stake at DKK 116.40
- (PLX AI) – HusCompagniet Completion of accelerated bookbuilt offering of existing shares at DKK 116.40.
- Diego Holding Guernsey Limited (“EQT”), a company ultimately owned by the EQT VI fund, has agreed to sell 3,842,268 existing shares in HusCompagniet, equivalent to 19.2% of the existing shares outstanding in HusCompagniet, to institutional investors
