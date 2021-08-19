SBF AG increases revenues by around 50 % in the first half of 2021

Revenues increase significantly to 15.2 million euros

Order backlog reaches new high of more than 37 million euros

Supply chain bottlenecks and COVID 19 pandemic slow down operational development

Significant increase in revenues and earnings expected in the coming years

Leipzig, August 19, 2021 - SBF AG (ISIN: DE000A2AAE22; WKN A2AAE2, "SBF"), a listed supplier of LED lighting systems for rolling stock and industry, successfully continues its growth course in a challenging market environment. According to preliminary figures for the first half of 2021, revenues increased significantly. In addition, the order backlog grew strongly. Thus, SBF expects continued growth in the coming years.



SBF generated consolidated revenues of EUR 15.2 million in the first half of the year (H1 2020: EUR 10.0 million). The significant increase in revenue is particularly characterized by the first-time consolidation of Lunux Lighting GmbH in the new "Industrial Lighting" business area. The new business area contributed EUR 4.0 million to consolidated revenues in the first half of the year. In addition, revenues in the "Rolling Stock" business area (SBF Spezialleuchten GmbH) rose organically to EUR 11.2 million (H1 2020: EUR 10.0 million) due to strong demand.



Rudolf Witt, Member of the Management Board of SBF AG comments: "The demand for modern, energy-saving LED lighting systems remains persistently high. In the first half of the year, we grew significantly both organically and through a successful acquisition. However, temporary material bottlenecks in particular slowed down our dynamic performance. Our full order book gives us momentum for sustainable and profitable growth in the coming years."