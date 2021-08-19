Alm. Brand A/S - Interim report Q2 2021



Announcement no. 19/2021

Interim report Q2 2021

Alm. Brand generated a pre-tax profit of DKK 334 million in Q2 2021 excluding costs related to the acquisition of Codan against a profit on continuing activities of DKK 328 million in Q2 2020. Including these costs the pre-tax profit was DKK 24 4 million. The Q2 2021 profit reflected a highly satisfactory performance of Non-life Insurance and continued satisfactory earnings in Life Insurance as well as a positive investment result, albeit lower than last year.

The level of business activity has picked up in the wake of the reopening of Danish society, combining with positive results from the collaboration with Sydbank and various campaign initiatives to create renewed premium income growth momentum.

Alm. Brand still expects to generate a pre-tax profit of DKK 700-750 million in 2021 excluding run-off result for the next six months, see the upgraded profit guidance announced in connection with the acquisition of Codan on 11 June 2021.





CEO Rasmus Werner Nielsen:

“The Q2 financial results are outstanding, and we’re extremely pleased to see that our insurance operations are developing strongly and according to plan. Against the backdrop of this strong performance, we can establish the best conditions for succeeding in building a new and enlarged Alm. Brand when we take over Codan next year.”

“The reopening of society has given us better opportunities for holding face-to-face meetings with our customers. Together with initial results of our partnership agreements with Sydbank and VW Semler Finans Danmark, this helps boost our sales. With the acquisition of Codan, we’ll expand our distribution and partnership model further, enabling us to offer even more customers in Denmark insurances that match their needs and requirements extremely well.”

