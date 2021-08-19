checkAd

Information on Financial statements for the six month period as at 30th of June of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.08.2021, 08:30  |  13   |   |   


The first half of the year was successful for Medicinos Bankas: the profits grew by almost one third

In the first six months of this year, Medicinos Bankas earned EUR 2 million in net profit, i.e. almost a third (31%) more than in January-June last year, when the bank’s net profit amounted to EUR 1.6 million. In the first half of the year, the reduced anxiety about the future helped maintain the growth: more active use of financial services by both business and private individuals was observed.

“Despite the projected rise of the pandemic in autumn, we see a number of positive signs, which show that consumers are feeling rather optimistic. The economy withstood the shock of the pandemic and the financial activity of businesses and individuals is higher than last year. This is a result of both the reopening of activities after a strict lockdown and practical adaptation to the new reality. Consumption continues to grow and businesses are resuming their development plans. The activity in the financial sector shows that businesses and consumers trust the economy,” said Dalia Klišauskienė, Head of Administration of Medicinos Bankas.

The loan portfolio of Medicinos Bankas grew by 4.9% in the first half of this year and reached EUR 210 million.

According to Ms. Klišauskienė, rather cheap loans remain one of the most attractive sources for financing business activity or consumption.

“Lending to businesses and individuals has regained steady growth after a brief halt in 2020. Regardless of growing numbers of alternative sources of funding, banks remain the main providers of credit. In the first half of the year, we saw a greater need for external financing of small and medium businesses than last year,” said Ms. Klišauskienė.

In the first half of this year, net income of Medicinos Bankas from service fees and commission decreased by 10.1% or by EUR 0.3 million to EUR 2.3 million, and revenue from foreign exchange trading decreased by 3.7% or by EUR 0.1 million to EUR 1.9 million. The bank’s net income from interest grew by 4.5 per cent or EUR 0.2 million and stood at EUR 4.8.

At the end of the first six months this year, bank’s obligations to clients amounted to EUR 332 million and were 6.8 per cent higher than on 30 June last year (311 million).

The assets of Medicinos Bankas amounted to EUR 383 million at the end of the first half of 2021 and was 7.1% higher than a year ago (EUR 357 million).

The equity of the bank’s shareholders increased by 5.3 per cent over the year and reached EUR 40.2 million, while a year ago it stood at EUR 36.1 million.

At the end of June this year, customer service network consisted of 43 territorial divisions with 306 employees.

Konstantinas Karosas, the main shareholder of the bank, owns the controlling package of 90.13% of shares and Western Petroleum Ltd owns 9.87% of shares in the bank. The group of Medicinos Bankas includes Saugus Kreditas UAB and TG Invest-1 UAB.

For more information, please contact: Aleksejus Tonkich, Member of the Board, Director of Financial Service, Deputy Head of Administration, tel. + 370 698 34055, email: aleksejus.tonkich@medbank.lt


Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Information on Financial statements for the six month period as at 30th of June of 2021 The first half of the year was successful for Medicinos Bankas: the profits grew by almost one third In the first six months of this year, Medicinos Bankas earned EUR 2 million in net profit, i.e. almost a third (31%) more than in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Leading Independent Proxy Advisors ISS and Glass Lewis Support Transaction Between HEXO and Redecan ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
SFL - Preliminary Q2 2021 results and quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share
Next Hydrogen Reports Q2 2021 Financial Results
UPDATE -- Roc Nation Sports and GameSquare Create Esports Gaming Partnership for Athletes, Brands ...
Coherus and Junshi Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical ...
Kamran Cheema Joins Akoustis as Vice President of Engineering
AirBoss Provides Updated Outlook Following Announcement of Ace Elastomer Acquisition
Triterras Bolsters Structured Finance Team with Key Appointments
Eve & Co. Announces Revenues of $4.0M in the First Half of 2021 and Financial Results for the Six ...
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Uponor sells its share in the joint venture Phyn
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
Media Advisory: Long-time energy partners Irving Oil and TC Energy strike a made-in-Canada agreement focused on ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board