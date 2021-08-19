Alm. Brand A/S - Financial Calendar
Announcement no. 20/2021
Financial Calendar
The following dates for announcement of financial reporting and holding of general meeting have been set:
2 September 2021 Extraordinary General Meeting
28 October 2021 Interim report, 3rd quarter of 2021
10 February 2022 Preliminary statement of financial results 2021
3 March 2022 Annual report 2021
