Alm. Brand A/S - Financial Calendar

Announcement no. 20/2021

Financial Calendar

The following dates for announcement of financial reporting and holding of general meeting have been set:

2 September 2021        Extraordinary General Meeting

28 October 2021        Interim report, 3rd quarter of 2021

10 February 2022        Preliminary statement of financial results 2021

3 March 2022                Annual report 2021

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Senior Investor Relations Officer
Mikael Bo Larsen
Mobile no. +45 5143 8002

Attachment





