Alm. Brand A/S - Financial Calendar Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 19.08.2021, 08:30 | 16 | 0 | 0 19.08.2021, 08:30 |

Announcement no. 20/2021 Financial Calendar The following dates for announcement of financial reporting and holding of general meeting have been set: 2 September 2021 Extraordinary General Meeting 28 October 2021 Interim report, 3rd quarter of 2021 10 February 2022 Preliminary statement of financial results 2021 3 March 2022 Annual report 2021 Contact Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to: Senior Investor Relations Officer

Mikael Bo Larsen

Mobile no. +45 5143 8002 Attachment AS 20 2021 - Financial Calendar







