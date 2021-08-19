checkAd

InDex Pharmaceuticals conducts PK study with cobitolimod

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
19.08.2021, 08:42  |  37   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ) today announced that the company will conduct a clinical pharmacokinetic study (PK study) with cobitolimod in Sweden. The Swedish Medical Products Agency has given approval to start the study.

The purpose of the study is to evaluate the systemic uptake of cobitolimod in local treatment of colonic inflammation. The study will include at least 6 patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis treated with doses of 500 mg of cobitolimod administered rectally. First the uptake of cobitolimod will be measured in patients with active disease, and then a second time in those of the patients that respond to the treatment.

"The data from the PK study with cobitolimod will support future regulatory applications for market approval," said Peter Zerhouni, CEO of InDex Pharmaceuticals. "Previous preclinical and clinical studies have shown that the systemic uptake of cobitolimod is very limited, which likely contributes to the excellent safety profile. This is a significant advantage compared to the current systemically administered drugs for ulcerative colitis that can cause severe off-target effects."

The PK study will be conducted in parallel with the global clinical phase III study CONCLUDE with cobitolimod, which will include 440 patients and be conducted at several hundred clinics in over 30 countries. CONCLUDE is a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled, clinical study to evaluate cobitolimod as a novel treatment for patients with moderate to severe left-sided ulcerative colitis.

For more information, contact:

Peter Zerhouni, CEO
Phone: +46 8 122 038 50
E-mail: peter.zerhouni@indexpharma.com

Publication

The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above at 08:00 CET on August 19, 2021.

Cobitolimod in brief

Cobitolimod is a first-in-class Toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonist that can provide an anti-inflammatory effect locally in the large intestine, which may induce mucosal healing and relief of the clinical symptoms in ulcerative colitis. Cobitolimod met the primary endpoint in the phase IIb study CONDUCT and demonstrated an outstanding combination of efficacy and safety. The results have been published in the reputable medical journal, The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology. Data from four previous completed placebo-controlled clinical trials support the efficacy and safety demonstrated in the CONDUCT study.

InDex Pharmaceuticals in brief

InDex is a pharmaceutical development company focusing on immunological diseases where there is a high unmet medical need for new treatment options. The company's lead asset is the drug candidate cobitolimod, which is in late stage clinical development for the treatment of moderate to severe ulcerative colitis – a debilitating, chronic inflammation of the large intestine. InDex has also developed a platform of patent protected discovery stage substances, so called DNA based ImmunoModulatory Sequences (DIMS), with the potential to be used in the treatment of various immunological diseases.

InDex is based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company's shares (ticker INDEX) are traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Redeye AB with email address certifiedadviser@redeye.se and phone number +46 8 121 576 90 is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.indexpharma.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/index-pharmaceuticals/r/index-pharmaceuticals-conducts-pk-study-with-cobitolimod,c3399154

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9612/3399154/1455775.pdf

InDex Pharmaceuticals conducts PK study with cobitolimod




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

InDex Pharmaceuticals conducts PK study with cobitolimod STOCKHOLM, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ) today announced that the company will conduct a clinical pharmacokinetic study (PK study) with cobitolimod in Sweden. The Swedish Medical Products Agency has given …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Insulation Materials Market Size to Reach USD 82.96 Billion in 2027 | Growing Need to Make ...
Demand in Automotive Industry Giving Tailwinds to Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) ...
VP Capital Completes Buyout of Shares in Currency.com and Capital.com from Larnabel Ventures
New Research from Accedian Highlights the Security Risks of Network Overprovisioning
Automotive Towbar Deployment in Luxury Passenger Cars to Increase by 3% through 2031
Hearing Implants Demand will grow by 7.31% CAGR through 2031, Supplemented by Surging Sales of Cochlear Implants: Future Market Insights
Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Size Worth $7.7 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Fire-Resistant Cable Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Barrier Resins Market worth $16.6 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Process Analyzers Market to Reach $12.19 bn, Globally, by 2030 at 4.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research.
Titel
Calliditas Therapeutics has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, ...
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
More Than a Quarter of C-level Execs Unaware of Low-code, No-Code Revolution, According to CLEVR ...
Sasol delivered a strong set of results for the year ended 30 June 2021
RDIF: Laboratorios Richmond delivers the first batch of over 1 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine ...
Largest Equity Funding Round for a European FBA Aggregator Announced as SellerX Raises €100 ...
Clearlake and Siris-Backed Newfold Digital Acquires Yoast to Help Customers Get Found Online
Tallow Fatty Acid Market to hit $173.09 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 6.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Metal-clad Cable Market Valuation to surpass US$ 21.7 Bn by 2025, as Energy Infrastructure Upgrade Proposition of Several Economies Presents Copious Opportunities: TMR Insights
Express Delivery Market To Reach USD 484.38 Billion By 2030 at a CAGR Of 6.4% - Valuates Reports
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...