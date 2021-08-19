checkAd

Interim report Jan-June 2021 NeoDynamics

Clinics build experience

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Second Quarter 2021

  • Revenue amounted to SEK 411 (6,263) thousand, of which SEK 383 (5,787) thousand were capitalized costs.
  • Loss after tax amounted to SEK-18,263 (-5,516) thousand.
  • Loss per share SEK -0.30 (-0.18).
  • Cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 48,339 (7,177) thousand.

First half of 2021           

  • Revenues amounted to SEK 816 (12,531) thousand, of which SEK 762 (12,090) thousand capitalized costs.
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -23,999 (-13,107) thousand.
  • Profit after tax amounted to SEK -35,519 (-12,751) thousand.
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.59 (-0.53).
  • The equity ratio was 95 (94) percent.

Significant events during the quarter           

  • NeoDynamics presented a scientific abstract at the annual surgery conference ABS, Association of Breast Surgeons, in Birmingham, which describes how the company's FlexiPulse needle surpasses standard biopsy in preclinical models by almost 300 percent in terms of volume.
  • The Annual General Meeting re-elected the Board members Carina Bolin, Claes Pettersson, Ingrid Salén, Jie Bao and Xiao-Jun Xu, and appointed Matthey E. Colpoys Jr. as a new Board member.
  • At mid-year, about 30 clinics with radiology teams in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Germany and other German-speaking countries in Europe had had workshops with the biopsy system NeoNavia.

Significant events after period-end           

  • Hermann-Josef-Hospital in Erkelenz, a university hospital within the University of Aachen, became the first German hospital to order NeoNavia.

CEO comment

Clinics build experience

We continue to introduce the biopsy system NeoNavia in clinics in our markets in Europe. The pandemic has made traditional and effective launch methods impossible, which means introducing the product to doctors at congresses and trade fairs, in parallel with building experience through workshops and thereby reaching out more quickly. Instead, NeoDynamics has been forced to rely on individual hospital meetings with workshops where doctors are given the opportunity to test the product and train in how it is used.

