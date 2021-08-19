Valoe Has Transferred Treasury Shares to RiverFort as a Payment for an Implementation Fee

Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 19 August 2021 at 9.55 Finnish time

On 12 August 2021, Valoe Corporation announced that under the financing arrangement between Valoe and RiverFort Global Opportunities Pcc Limited (“RiverFort”) Valoe pays an implementation fee for the first advance totaling EUR 180,000 in Valoe’s shares and transfers a total of 2,011,363 treasury shares to RiverFort. Accordingly, Valoe has transferred the above-mentioned 2,011,363 treasury shares to RiverFort on 18 August 2021.

