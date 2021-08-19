GN Store Nord Seen Falling as Audio Drags Earnings Below Consensus Autor: PLX AI | 19.08.2021, 08:54 | 39 | 0 | 0 19.08.2021, 08:54 | (PLX AI) – GN Store Nord shares were expected to open down after the company's second-quarter earnings missed expectations, analysts said. The Audio division revenue was the biggest culprit, coming in 10% below consensusThe Group EBITA miss of 13% … (PLX AI) – GN Store Nord shares were expected to open down after the company's second-quarter earnings missed expectations, analysts said. The Audio division revenue was the biggest culprit, coming in 10% below consensusThe Group EBITA miss of 13% … (PLX AI) – GN Store Nord shares were expected to open down after the company's second-quarter earnings missed expectations, analysts said.

The Audio division revenue was the biggest culprit, coming in 10% below consensus

The Group EBITA miss of 13% was due to softer than expected topline in Audio, Bank of America said

Not a great print from GN, but remain mid-term bullish given more sustained growth (potential) in Audio than the market expects, BofA said

GN Audio peers have reported a slowdown in the headset market, so it's possible investors had muted expectations for the quarter, SEB said

GN implies that Audio will grow 5-7% in the second half, which it can deliver, especially with new videoconferencing products now being sold, SEB said



GN Store Nord Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

GN Store Nord Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer