GN Store Nord Seen Falling as Audio Drags Earnings Below Consensus

Autor: PLX AI
19.08.2021, 08:54  |  39   |   |   

(PLX AI) – GN Store Nord shares were expected to open down after the company's second-quarter earnings missed expectations, analysts said. The Audio division revenue was the biggest culprit, coming in 10% below consensusThe Group EBITA miss of 13% …

  • (PLX AI) – GN Store Nord shares were expected to open down after the company's second-quarter earnings missed expectations, analysts said.
  • The Audio division revenue was the biggest culprit, coming in 10% below consensus
  • The Group EBITA miss of 13% was due to softer than expected topline in Audio, Bank of America said
  • Not a great print from GN, but remain mid-term bullish given more sustained growth (potential) in Audio than the market expects, BofA said
  • GN Audio peers have reported a slowdown in the headset market, so it's possible investors had muted expectations for the quarter, SEB said
  • GN implies that Audio will grow 5-7% in the second half, which it can deliver, especially with new videoconferencing products now being sold, SEB said


