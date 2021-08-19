checkAd

Appian appoints Paul Harvey as Senior Operating Partner

LONDON, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights

  • Appointment of Paul Harvey strengthens Appian's senior team
  • Paul will hold the role of Senior Operating Partner, providing operational oversight to portfolio companies and advising on potential investments
  • Brings 30 years of experience with some of the world's leading diversified miners, including BHP and South32

Appian Capital Advisory LLP ("Appian" or the "Company"), the investment advisor to long-term value focused private equity funds that invest solely in mining and mining related companies, announces the appointment of Paul Harvey as a Senior Operating Partner ("SOP"), based in Perth, Western Australia.

As SOP, Paul will work alongside the senior partnership committee and Chief Operating Officer Igor Gonzales to provide operational oversight of Appian's portfolio companies, notably the operated assets including Atlantic Nickel's producing Santa Rita nickel-copper-cobalt project and Mineração Vale Verde's copper-gold Serrote project in Brazil, which recently announced construction completion. Additionally, Paul will provide advice on analysis and evaluation of potential investments and other transactions.

Paul has over 30 years of experience in the global natural resources sector, with the last 20 in executive, operational and project leadership roles, along with significant experience of ESG and related stakeholder issues. Prior to joining Appian he was Chief Operating Officer of South32, where he was responsible for base metals assets, the global manganese business, metallurgical coal and major capital projects. He spent 23 years at BHP, including as president of Nickel West, and President and COO of Ekati Diamonds, joining South32's executive leadership team as Chief Transformation Officer, establishing the company in its demerger from BHP. Paul started his career in underground gold and diamond mining in South Africa with companies including De Beers, and has wide commodity experience including base metals, gold, copper, nickel, metallurgical coal and diamonds.

He is an Australian citizen, holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Mining) from the Western Australian School of Mines, completed the Kellogg Executive Development Program and is a graduate and member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Michael W. Scherb, Founder and CEO of Appian, commented:

"It is fantastic to welcome Paul to Appian in the key strategic role of Senior Operating Partner, where he will be a major addition to our team. His significant experience with some of the world's leading diversified miners will be a real asset for our portfolio companies, bringing a wealth of exposure to a broad range of commodities, coupled with a mixture of leadership, operational and ESG expertise. Likewise, his unique insight will be invaluable for the investment side of the business. Following the close of Fund II and the growing demand for our key commodities I am sure he will play an important role in Appian's next phase of growth."

Paul Harvey, Senior Operating Partner of Appian, commented:

"I am delighted to be joining Appian at such an exciting time for the business, with its very strong track record and even greater potential. The combination of in-house technical and investment expertise gives Appian a unique position in the metals and mining sector, and I look forward to helping the business achieve its growth ambitions while delivering benefits for its stakeholders."

For further information:

Finsbury Glover Hering +44 (0)20 7251 3801 / AppianCapital-LON@finsbury.com
Charles O'Brien, Richard Crowley, Theo Davies-Lewis

Appian Capital Advisory +44 (0)20 7004 0951 / info@appiancapitaladvisory.com
Michael W. Scherb

About Appian Capital Advisory LLP

Appian Capital Advisory LLP is the investment advisor to long-term value focused private equity funds that invest solely in mining and mining related companies.

Appian is a leading investment advisor in the metals and mining industry, with global experience across South America, North America, Australia and Africa and a successful track record of supporting companies to achieve their development targets, with a global operating portfolio overseeing nearly 5,000 employees.

Appian has a global team of 46 experienced professionals with offices in London, Toronto, Lima, Belo Horizonte and Sydney.

For more information please visit www.appiancapitaladvisory.com, or find us on LinkedIn or Instagram.




