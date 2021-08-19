Disney Continues the “Ultimate Princess Celebration” With Launch of First-Ever World Princess Week on August 23

Disney (NYSE: DIS) today announced the first-ever World Princess Week, a special global event that kicks off Aug. 23, celebrating the courage and kindness exemplified by Disney Princess heroes and aimed to inspire fans around the world to display the same attributes in their daily lives. As part of the year-long Ultimate Princess Celebration, World Princess Week will offer fans new products, digital content, a Disney Princess Hotline presented by shopDisney, unique offerings at Disney Parks and Resorts, a Disney Channel special, retail activations and more.

Ultimate Princess Celebration Logo (Graphic: Business Wire)

To kick off the festivities, fans can experience the debut of an all-new YouTube series, the “Courage and Kindness Club” and a weeklong Disney Princess blitz on the Disney Parks Blog. The series features beloved Disney Princess and Frozen heroes showcasing simple and fun ways for young fans to show kindness and be more courageous in their daily lives. Families and fans can tune in throughout the week and join in the conversation and share their own acts of kindness by using #UltimatePrincessCelebration and #HowDoYouPrincess.

“More than ever, the world needs strong examples of courage and kindness – characteristics exemplified by Disney Princess heroes and Frozen queens,” said Stephanie Young, president, Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing. “Through all of our products and experiences, we are beyond thrilled to bring this celebration to fans and families across the globe and, in the process, help inspire people the world over to have the courage to be kind.”

To continue the celebration, a range of new products will launch during World Princess Week from brands such as Enchanted Disney Fine Jewelry, Lokai and Love Your Melon, all of which emphasize kindness through charitable giving. Additional products from Hasbro, JAKKS Pacific, the LEGO Group, Funko, ColourPop Cosmetics and others will also hit retailers globally. An all-new Disney Designer Collection Princess dolls from shopDisney.com will launch each month, with 12 designs, starting with Princess Jasmine in October. In addition, shopDisney.com and select Disney Parks will offer all-new product across categories including loungewear, roleplay, and more. The Ultimate Princess Celebration Hotline presented by shopDisney will also launch on Aug. 23 with all new recorded messages from five Disney Princess characters who can be reached by contacting 1-877-70-DISNEY, and two Frozen queens, Anna and Elsa, who can be heard only by visiting shopDisney.com.