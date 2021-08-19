checkAd

Disney Continues the “Ultimate Princess Celebration” With Launch of First-Ever World Princess Week on August 23

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.08.2021, 09:01  |  56   |   |   

Disney (NYSE: DIS) today announced the first-ever World Princess Week, a special global event that kicks off Aug. 23, celebrating the courage and kindness exemplified by Disney Princess heroes and aimed to inspire fans around the world to display the same attributes in their daily lives. As part of the year-long Ultimate Princess Celebration, World Princess Week will offer fans new products, digital content, a Disney Princess Hotline presented by shopDisney, unique offerings at Disney Parks and Resorts, a Disney Channel special, retail activations and more.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210819005162/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Walt Disney Co!
Short
Basispreis 186,51€
Hebel 12,64
Ask 1,18
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 158,48€
Hebel 10,51
Ask 1,38
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Ultimate Princess Celebration Logo (Graphic: Business Wire)

Ultimate Princess Celebration Logo (Graphic: Business Wire)

To kick off the festivities, fans can experience the debut of an all-new YouTube series, the “Courage and Kindness Club” and a weeklong Disney Princess blitz on the Disney Parks Blog. The series features beloved Disney Princess and Frozen heroes showcasing simple and fun ways for young fans to show kindness and be more courageous in their daily lives. Families and fans can tune in throughout the week and join in the conversation and share their own acts of kindness by using #UltimatePrincessCelebration and #HowDoYouPrincess.

“More than ever, the world needs strong examples of courage and kindness – characteristics exemplified by Disney Princess heroes and Frozen queens,” said Stephanie Young, president, Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing. “Through all of our products and experiences, we are beyond thrilled to bring this celebration to fans and families across the globe and, in the process, help inspire people the world over to have the courage to be kind.”

To continue the celebration, a range of new products will launch during World Princess Week from brands such as Enchanted Disney Fine Jewelry, Lokai and Love Your Melon, all of which emphasize kindness through charitable giving. Additional products from Hasbro, JAKKS Pacific, the LEGO Group, Funko, ColourPop Cosmetics and others will also hit retailers globally. An all-new Disney Designer Collection Princess dolls from shopDisney.com will launch each month, with 12 designs, starting with Princess Jasmine in October. In addition, shopDisney.com and select Disney Parks will offer all-new product across categories including loungewear, roleplay, and more. The Ultimate Princess Celebration Hotline presented by shopDisney will also launch on Aug. 23 with all new recorded messages from five Disney Princess characters who can be reached by contacting 1-877-70-DISNEY, and two Frozen queens, Anna and Elsa, who can be heard only by visiting shopDisney.com.

Seite 1 von 4
Walt Disney Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Walt Disney Wie weit geht die Reise noch?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Disney Continues the “Ultimate Princess Celebration” With Launch of First-Ever World Princess Week on August 23 Disney (NYSE: DIS) today announced the first-ever World Princess Week, a special global event that kicks off Aug. 23, celebrating the courage and kindness exemplified by Disney Princess heroes and aimed to inspire fans around the world to display …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Stamps.com Inc. Announces Expiration of “Go-Shop” Period
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Announces Change to Managed Distribution Plan
Wells Fargo Delivers Mentorship for 500 Women-Owned Businesses; Announces Grants to Over 90 ...
Deutsche Telekom Offers Universal Electronics’ Apple TV Remote Control with its Apple TV 4K ...
Maxar Appoints Colleen Campbell as Chief Marketing Officer
ALLETE, Inc and Triniti Consulting Successfully Deploy Oracle Utilities Customer to Meter
Cantaloupe, Inc. Survey Finds Usage of Unattended Retail Grew During Pandemic, Fueled Mostly by ...
DJ Valentino Khan to Perform at SummerSlam
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Cresco Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18.08.21Walt Disney-Aktie: 28 Mio. Gründe, jetzt auf die Aktie zu setzen?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
18.08.21Walt Disney-Aktie mit Streaming-Wachstum: Besitzt der US-Konzern jetzt die Killer-Wettbewerbsvorteile
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
17.08.21Home Depot, Disney, BioNTech, Roblox, Walmart, Coupang, Mercadolibre, Amazon, Didi - Opening Bell
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
17.08.21Branche: Games-Standort Deutschland noch nicht wettbewerbsfähig
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21Disney könnte 15 Milliarden US-Dollar pro Jahr für Inhalte ausgeben: Kann Netflix mithalten?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
16.08.21Bitcoin, Coinbase, Seagate, Disney, Zoom Video, Match Group, BioNTech, Moderna - Opening Bell
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
16.08.21Disney Expands Adaptive Costumes and Wheelchair Cover Sets, Unveils Full 2021 Halloween Lineup
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21Walt Disney & Netflix trennen nur noch ca. 35,5 Mio. Streamer
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
16.08.21Marktkompass: DAX schwächer, DT. LUFTHANSA & HELLA | Frühsport im BÖRSENKOMPASS
Bernecker Börsenkompass | Analysen
16.08.21„Wall Street setzt auf Walt Disney, setzt Netflix auf die Ersatzbank“
The Motley Fool | Kommentare